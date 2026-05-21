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Could your team use $5K in credits for a deployment?*

Unlock budget to pilot, migrate, or scale without disrupting core operations

 

 

 

*See Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions

See if your enterprise qualifies to accelerate innovation on Akamai Cloud with a $5,000 credit. Fast-track modernization with real workloads. Apply now to:

  • Accelerate AI and application performance by running workloads closer to end users
  • Strengthen security posture with integrated edge, network, and application protection
  • Optimize infrastructure strategy using distributed cloud architecture to improve cost and resilience

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Are you a developer ready to build on Akamai Cloud today?

Create your account and get started instantly with a $100 credit so you can move fast from idea to production. 

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