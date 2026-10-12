Build AI apps and agents on Akamai Cloud

Choose a project and create an Akamai Cloud account. Each project guide lists its required tools, prerequisites, and setup steps.
Choose your first build
Choose what you want to build. Each project includes working code, an architecture overview, prerequisites, and guided deployment steps.
Cloud built for AI. Logic at the edge.
Build with open tools, run workloads closer to users, and keep latency and costs predictable.
From project to deployment
Choose a project, set up your account, and follow the guided path to your first deployment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Eligible new customers receive US$100 in promotional cloud credit after creating an account through this page. A valid payment method is required. Credits expire 60 days after activation. See the Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions for complete terms.
No. GPU services are not eligible for this promotional credit. The project guide will identify any services or costs that are not covered.
Not for every project. The MCP server uses Akamai Functions, while the chatbot and RAG projects use LKE. Each guide explains the required experience and tools.
They are working reference projects designed to help you deploy faster. Before using one in production, review its security, reliability, scaling, and operational requirements.
Each project guide links to its source code, technical documentation, architecture, and additional resources. You can also use the Akamai developer community for support.