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Deploy Globally in 2 Minutes

In this video, Thorsten Hans demonstrates how to build, test, and deploy a global application with Spin and Akamai.

Timestamped summary

Timestamped summary

[00:00–00:40] Introduction: Thorsten Hans, Senior Developer Advocate at Akamai, introduces the objective of building and deploying a globally distributed application in under two minutes using Spin and Akamai Functions without video edits or acceleration.

[00:40–00:54] Project initialization: Creation of a new application using the spin new command and selecting an HTTP Rust template provided by Spin.

[00:54–01:09] Code editing: Opening src/lib.rs in Neovim to modify the response string to “Hello Akamai Functions!” and cleaning up unused parameters/imports.

[01:09–01:23] Compilation to WebAssembly: Running spin build to compile the Rust source code into a WebAssembly component.

[01:23–01:34] Local testing: Running spin up to host the application locally at 127.0.0.1:3000 and executing curl in a secondary terminal to verify the local response.

[01:34–02:29] Global deployment and remote testing: Deploying the application via spin aka deploy --no-confirm, pushing the artifact to the registry, deploying across Akamai Functions service regions, and testing the live public endpoint with curl.

[02:29–02:54] Conclusion: Summary of the developer workflow efficiency and a call to action for viewers to install Spin and explore Akamai Functions via provided links.

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