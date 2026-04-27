Imperva vs. Akamai: Why Security Teams Are Switching

Running Imperva for WAF?
Many Imperva customers are reassessing their solution. Common feedback we hear from Imperva users:
- Lack of defense for bots and APIs
- Slow support responsiveness
- Performance slowdowns and clunky UI
- Rising cost without rising value
Why security pros are leaving Imperva for Akamai
What Akamai App & API Protector delivers
- Unified WAAP + CDN
- API discovery and behavioral security
- Adaptive protections that auto-update
- Enterprise-grade bot and abuse prevention
- Built-in Layer 7 DDoS mitigation
- AI security, LLM protections
- Global edge resilience with 100% uptime SLA
- Customer-loved support plus managed security options
Third-party validation matters
The Forrester Wave™ WAF Q1 2025
Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking Imperva with adaptive security that Imperva tools just can’t match.
The Forrester Wave™ WAF Q1 2025
Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking Imperva with adaptive security that Imperva tools just can’t match.
2025 CyberRisk Report for WAAP, SecureIQLab
The ultimate stress test: 1,360+ real attacks blocked. Independent proof that our cloud WAAP is nearly bulletproof.
The Gold Standard of Success: Real Stories from the World’s Leading Brands
Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges, through our extensive library of real-world success stories.
The Gold Standard of Success: Real Stories from the World’s Leading Brands
Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges, through our extensive library of real-world success stories.
Ready to compare?
If you’re currently on Imperva:
- How much manual configuration is required?
- How responsive is support during incidents?
- Is API discovery continuous and behavioral?
- How often are you tuning policies?
If you’re evaluating Imperva alternatives — or simply want a benchmark comparison before renewal — we’d welcome a brief architecture review discussion.