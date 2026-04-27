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Background

Imperva vs. Akamai: Why Security Teams Are Switching

Especially as APIs expand and automation threats grow, security teams demand more

Running Imperva for WAF?

Many Imperva customers are reassessing their solution. Common feedback we hear from Imperva users:

  • Lack of defense for bots and APIs
  • Slow support responsiveness
  • Performance slowdowns and clunky UI
  • Rising cost without rising value

Why security pros are leaving Imperva for Akamai

One platform. Zero guesswork.

More than a WAF — Akamai’s solution includes leading app security plus DDoS, bot, and API defense. Stop juggling disjointed tools. We can meet all your needs.

Smart defense. Total confidence.

Global intel powers adaptive, automatic security. Tested 100% false positive avoidance gives you the confidence to thrive and makes the security teams heroes.

Support that always answers

End the “wait-and-pray” model. Enjoy the partnership that has been named a customer favorite  — with attack support, managed security, and SOC support.

What Akamai App & API Protector delivers

  • Unified WAAP + CDN
  • API discovery and behavioral security
  • Adaptive protections that auto-update
  • Enterprise-grade bot and abuse prevention
  • Built-in Layer 7 DDoS mitigation
  • AI security, LLM protections
  • Global edge resilience with 100% uptime SLA
  • Customer-loved support plus managed security options

Third-party validation matters

The Forrester Wave™ WAF Q1 2025

Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking Imperva with adaptive security that Imperva tools just can’t match.

Forrester
Forrester

The Forrester Wave™ WAF Q1 2025

Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking Imperva with adaptive security that Imperva tools just can’t match.

2025 CyberRisk Report for WAAP, SecureIQLab

The ultimate stress test: 1,360+ real attacks blocked. Independent proof that our cloud WAAP is nearly bulletproof.

The Gold Standard of Success: Real Stories from the World’s Leading Brands

Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges, through our extensive library of real-world success stories.

World’s leading brands logos
World’s leading brands logos

The Gold Standard of Success: Real Stories from the World’s Leading Brands

Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges, through our extensive library of real-world success stories.

Ready to compare?

If you’re currently on Imperva:

  • How much manual configuration is required?
  • How responsive is support during incidents?
  • Is API discovery continuous and behavioral?
  • How often are you tuning policies?

If you’re evaluating Imperva alternatives — or simply want a benchmark comparison before renewal — we’d welcome a brief architecture review discussion.