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The Pinnacle Group Scaled Smarter with Akamai

Once it tired of hyperscaler complexity and costs, an Indian IT firm chose Akamai for global reach, faster onboarding, and predictable pricing

The Pinnacle Group Logo

Location

Jaipur, India
thepinnaclegroup.in

Industry

Service Providers

Key Impacts

  • Cut infrastructure costs by 60%
  • Delivered predictable pricing
  • Grew client base by 30%

Solution

Cloud Computing
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From hosting pioneer to scalable infrastructure powerhouse

Since 2006, The Pinnacle Group has helped businesses bring their digital ambitions to life. Originally launched to offer hosting services, the company has steadily expanded into infrastructure and managed solutions, serving a growing roster of clients — mainly start-ups — in fintech, edtech, and streaming media. As Pinnacle’s customer base matured, many began adopting multicloud architectures and exploring hyperscalers to support their growth. Pinnacle needed a way to stay competitive, reduce infrastructure costs, and expand its service offerings — all without compromising performance or scalability.

That’s when the company joined Akamai Partner Connect. The move gave Pinnacle access to Akamai’s world-class cloud computing services, delivered over the world’s most distributed platform.

Smarter than hyperscalers: Predictable pricing at global scale

For start-ups, managing infrastructure spend is critical — and one of the key reasons The Pinnacle Group turned to Akamai. “Akamai has a leg up on hyperscalers like AWS, GCP, and Azure,” said Vipul Dave, Product Manager at The Pinnacle Group. “With those hyperscalers, the cost is high for start-ups.”

That cost efficiency is built on Akamai’s globally distributed architecture, which enables affordable scalability and performance close to end users. According to Dave, Akamai’s predictable pricing is a major benefit for Pinnacle’s start-up clients. “They need clarity on what they’re spending. With Akamai, we can scale their infrastructure without worrying about exceeding their budget thresholds.”

For a business operating out of India, the ability to bill in local currency made Akamai even more appealing. “This eliminated the need to convert between rupees and U.S. dollars, enabling us to more easily ensure predictable costs and billing,” said Dave.

60% savings, 30% growth: Scaling at speed

Moving to Akamai Cloud, Pinnacle saw significant improvements in its own margins. “We helped our customers reduce their infrastructure costs by 60% within three months of being on the Akamai platform,” said Dave.

The switch also enabled faster growth. “No matter where in the world a client wants to operate, Akamai’s distributed network makes it possible. We migrated five clients in two months onto Akamai Cloud, a 30% increase in our customer base in a very short time frame,” he said.

Simple onboarding played a big role. “As IT experts, we’ve dealt with multiple hyperscalers like AWS. Deploying on the Akamai platform is much easier,” Dave added.

Supporting start-ups with high-performance workloads

Today, Pinnacle primarily uses Akamai to support CPU-intensive workloads for fintech start-up clients. With Akamai’s dynamic compute services, the company can meet high-performance needs while keeping costs predictable. “It makes it easy to manage infrastructure cost-effectively for our clients,” said Dave.

Technical collaboration with Akamai also sets the partnership apart. In one case, Akamai engineers helped Pinnacle troubleshoot a persistent issue with a client’s database. “Akamai’s experts helped us quickly identify and resolve the problem, something we were struggling to do on our own,” Dave recalled. “Whether it’s technical or nontechnical support, we can count on Akamai.”

Growing trust, visibility, and reach with Akamai

The partnership also extends to joint marketing. According to Dave, Akamai’s brand recognition has helped Pinnacle grow its customer base. “Akamai’s strong reputation in cloud computing and security reinforces our own credibility,” he said.

Asked to summarize the value of The Pinnacle Group’s partnership with Akamai, Dave didn’t hesitate: “Reliability, scalability, and security. As we look to expand our business globally, Akamai’s global scale, reputable solutions, and predictable pricing will feature prominently in our success.”

About The Pinnacle Group

The Pinnacle Group is a trusted name in digital transformation and cloud innovation, with over 18 years of experience in delivering reliable web hosting, cloud computing, and enterprise IT solutions. Backed by ISO and CMMI Level 3 certifications, we serve global clients across industries.

Pinnacle is excited about the future of digital transformation — where cloud, automation, and AI are redefining how businesses function. This shift presents a tremendous opportunity to innovate, streamline operations, reduce costs, and build secure, high-performance digital ecosystems. Every engagement allows us to deliver real impact and help our clients move faster toward their business goals. Pinnacle delivers more than just technology — we deliver trust, performance, and long-term value. With deep technical expertise, industry certifications, and a customer-first mindset, we craft tailored solutions that are reliable, cost-efficient, and scalable.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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