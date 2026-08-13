For start-ups, managing infrastructure spend is critical — and one of the key reasons The Pinnacle Group turned to Akamai. “Akamai has a leg up on hyperscalers like AWS, GCP, and Azure,” said Vipul Dave, Product Manager at The Pinnacle Group. “With those hyperscalers, the cost is high for start-ups.”

That cost efficiency is built on Akamai’s globally distributed architecture, which enables affordable scalability and performance close to end users. According to Dave, Akamai’s predictable pricing is a major benefit for Pinnacle’s start-up clients. “They need clarity on what they’re spending. With Akamai, we can scale their infrastructure without worrying about exceeding their budget thresholds.”

For a business operating out of India, the ability to bill in local currency made Akamai even more appealing. “This eliminated the need to convert between rupees and U.S. dollars, enabling us to more easily ensure predictable costs and billing,” said Dave.