Since 2006, The Pinnacle Group has helped businesses bring their digital ambitions to life. Originally launched to offer hosting services, the company has steadily expanded into infrastructure and managed solutions, serving a growing roster of clients — mainly start-ups — in fintech, edtech, and streaming media. As Pinnacle’s customer base matured, many began adopting multicloud architectures and exploring hyperscalers to support their growth. Pinnacle needed a way to stay competitive, reduce infrastructure costs, and expand its service offerings — all without compromising performance or scalability.
That’s when the company joined Akamai Partner Connect. The move gave Pinnacle access to Akamai’s world-class cloud computing services, delivered over the world’s most distributed platform.