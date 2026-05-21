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Scale Globally with the World’s Fastest CDN

Minimize latency and maximize uptime with the world’s largest edge network

Performance is critical to your success. Akamai’s global content delivery network provides the reach and scale needed to ensure your customers get the flawless digital experiences they deserve. Its agile platform handles massive global demand, eliminating bottlenecks and helping you stay ahead of the competition.

With Akamai, you can:

  • Eliminate lag: Instantly reduce load times for every user.
  • Amaze customers: Deliver high-quality content without interruption.
  • Scale globally: Deploy apps and experiences to any location with ease.

Customer story

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Akamai helps Fairmont Hotels & Resorts nearly double its conversion rate and increase year-over-year online bookings by 40%

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iHeartMedia Inc.

Akamai helps ensure that iHeartMedia’s listener base enjoys high quality programming — with high quality delivery — whether they're listening on their radio or online

See customer story