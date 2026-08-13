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Background

iHeartMedia Inc.

Akamai helps ensure that iHeartMedia’s listener base enjoys high quality programming — with high quality delivery — whether they're listening on their radio or online

iHeartMedia Inc logo

Location

San Antonio, Texas, US https://www.iheartmedia.com

Industry

Media
Clear Channel Customer Testimonial

iHeartMedia’s network is approx 1,200 radio station websites. More than 500 of these sites are streaming live online content. Their challenge is to provide the same high quality of experience for their listeners that tune in online, especially as their online audience continues to grow much more rapidly than they ever expected.

Consumers’ expectations for high quality programming that downloads quickly and streams smoothly are only going up. In the past, iHeartMedia was juggling multiple vendors. However, these companies just weren’t able to keep up with their rapid growth or support their streaming and infrastructure needs. iHeartMedia chose Akamai as an exclusive provider because of their ability to scale and deliver faster downloads.

As a result, the streams are delivered with better quality and are more reliable. Working with Akamai, iHeartMedia was able to streamline and simplify their operations. By leveraging Akamai’s broad menu of services, coupled with their ease of implementation, iHeartMedia has also been able to accelerate their development of unique and diverse programming.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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