Fairmont guests are seasoned travelers who insist on prompt and attentive service throughout their travel experience, be it in the hotel or prior to arrival. Not only does Fairmont provide a number of online features – such as rich images, virtual tours, interactive maps, the ability to indicate personal preferences and preferred rates – it also offers a simple booking process and real-time booking engine that make it easy to make reservations online. “Travel agents and travelers will not wait long to complete an online booking – if the site and booking application are slow, they will pick up the phone to make their reservations,” explains Gupta.



In addition to upgrading its online booking platform and streamlining the reservation process, implementing the Akamai cloud-based solution was critical to improving web performance. With Akamai, online booking transactions – including searching for availability and rates – occurred dramatically faster, putting Fairmont in the top quartile of Gomez’s industry benchmark. “Shortening our site’s response time is key to fulfilling guest booking and pre-arrival expectations. We’ve essentially improved our end-to-end response time by 90%, which in turn enhances the overall guest experience,” says Gupta. In addition, overall website performance has improved around the world by 81%, and by as much as 132% in the Asia Pacific region. These improvements have translated into increased online revenues for Fairmont. “We experienced our highest bookings online in August 2007, and nearly doubled our conversion rate that month. And year-over-year bookings have increased by 40%,” continues Gupta.