- Human support that customers call “unrivaled”
- Inline WAAP protection featuring Adaptive Security Engine — self-tuning, adaptive, AI-powered security policies
- Continuous API discovery and governance
Many F5 customers are reassessing their solution. The following is feedback we hear from F5 users.
Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking others with adaptive security that F5 tools just can't match.
Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking others with adaptive security that F5 tools just can't match.
The ultimate stress test: 1,360+ real attacks blocked. Independent proof that our cloud WAAP is nearly bulletproof.
Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges through our extensive library of real-world success stories.
Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges through our extensive library of real-world success stories.
Get a 12-month no-cost offer and complimentary Security Posture Review.
If you’re evaluating F5 alternatives — or simply want a benchmark comparison before renewal — we’d welcome a brief architecture review discussion.