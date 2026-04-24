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Background

Rethinking F5? Modern App Security Starts at the Edge.

Still running F5 for application security?

Three reasons why enterprises move from F5 to Akamai

Edge-native scale vs. node-based footprint

Akamai operates on the world’s largest edge platform — not manually deployed customer nodes.


Consistent global policy. Automatic updates. No hardware orchestration.

Faster zero-day protection

 

When a new CVE drops:


Akamai Threat Research → Rapid Rule → Global protection in hours.

 

Proven security efficacy

 

Independent testing confirms Akamai achieved 100% false positive avoidance, with 40% higher efficacy than Cloudflare and 109% higher than AWS in the WAAP category.

 

What F5 customers are saying

Many F5 customers are reassessing their solution. The following is feedback we hear from F5 users.

Manual tuning overhead, fragmented delivery & security stacks

F5 users struggle with heavy manual tuning overhead and fragmented delivery & security stacks, which often lead to increased operational complexity and slower scale.

Slower zero-day response

Real-world data confirms that F5 users often face slower zero-day responses, while Akamai mitigated recent CVEs several days faster.

Operational complexity

F5 users often encounter significant operational complexity due to siloed management interfaces and high-maintenance configurations that drain valuable internal resources.

Higher total cost of ownership and low value

F5 users report a higher total cost of ownership and low value compared to Akamai, a six-year Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice, while F5 lags behind.

What Akamai App & API Protector delivers

  • Human support that customers call “unrivaled”
  • Inline WAAP protection featuring Adaptive Security Engine — self-tuning, adaptive, AI-powered security policies
  • Continuous API discovery and governance
  • Bot and automation defense
  • Firewall for AI: LLM runtime guardrails
  • Integrated CDN for reliability with a 100% uptime SLA
  • Integrated full-estate visibility, single control panel, and simple deployment

Third-party validation matters

The Forrester Wave™ WAF Q1 2025

Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking others with adaptive security that F5 tools just can't match.

Forrester Logo
Forrester Logo

The Forrester Wave™ WAF Q1 2025

Akamai hit 11 perfect scores, outranking others with adaptive security that F5 tools just can't match.

Secureiqlab

2025 CyberRisk Report for WAAP, SecureIQLab

The ultimate stress test: 1,360+ real attacks blocked. Independent proof that our cloud WAAP is nearly bulletproof.

The Gold Standard of Success: Real Stories from the World’s Leading Brands

Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges through our extensive library of real-world success stories.

World’s Leading Brands Logo
World’s Leading Brands Logo

The Gold Standard of Success: Real Stories from the World’s Leading Brands

Discover how global leaders leverage Akamai to solve their toughest security, scale, and performance challenges through our extensive library of real-world success stories.

Ready to compare?

Get a 12-month no-cost offer and complimentary Security Posture Review.


If you’re evaluating F5 alternatives — or simply want a benchmark comparison before renewal — we’d welcome a brief architecture review discussion.
 