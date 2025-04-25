©2025 Akamai Technologies
App & API Protector Product Brief
Executive summary
- Akamai App & API Protector is a robust security solution engineered to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of threats.
- It provides a comprehensive suite of defenses against DDoS attacks, bot activities, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities.
- The solution is designed with customer-focused automation and simplicity, facilitating seamless deployment and management.
- The platform offers comprehensive insight into API behavior, enabling organizations to address threats and abuse with greater efficacy.
- The solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with other Akamai services, thereby enhancing the overall security and performance of the system.
