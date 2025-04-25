©2025 Akamai Technologies
- 製品
- ソリューション
- Akamai を選ぶ理由
- リソース
- パートナー
- お問い合わせ
製品
- セキュリティ
- クラウドコンピューティング
- コンテンツデリバリー
- すべての製品とトライアル
- グローバルサービス
セキュリティ
アプリ & API セキュリティ
ゼロトラスト・セキュリティ
ボットおよび不正利用防止
インフラセキュリティ
クラウドコンピューティング
コンテンツデリバリー
アプリケーションパフォーマンス
メディアデリバリー
エッジアプリケーション
監視、報告、テスト
ソリューション
- ユースケース
- 業界別ソリューション
ユースケース
クラウドコンピューティング
セキュリティ
コンテンツデリバリー
Akamai を選ぶ理由
リソース
セキュリティリサーチ
パートナー
- パートナー検索
- パートナーになる
- クラウドコンピューティング市場
パートナー検索
パートナーになる
App & API Protector Product Brief
Executive summary
- Akamai App & API Protector is a robust security solution engineered to protect web applications and APIs from a variety of threats.
- It provides a comprehensive suite of defenses against DDoS attacks, bot activities, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities.
- The solution is designed with customer-focused automation and simplicity, facilitating seamless deployment and management.
- The platform offers comprehensive insight into API behavior, enabling organizations to address threats and abuse with greater efficacy.
- The solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with other Akamai services, thereby enhancing the overall security and performance of the system.
製品
-
クラウドコンピューティング
-
セキュリティ
-
コンテンツデリバリー
-
すべての製品とトライアル
-
グローバルサービス