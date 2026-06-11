헬스케어 & 생명과학 솔루션
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Akamai는 AI, 온라인 치료 또는 클라우드 호스팅을 비롯한 모든 헬스케어 및 생명 과학 전문 분야의 고유한 동인을 파악하고 있습니다. Akamai의 솔루션이 오늘날 당면 과제를 해결하고 미래의 발전을 완벽하게 지원하는 방법에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.
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