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헬스케어 & 생명과학 솔루션

탁월한 확장성, 신뢰성, 보안으로 더 나은 임상 및 비즈니스 성과를 실현하세요

전문가와 상담하기
Doctor in blue scrubs holding a notebook.

적절한 파트너와의 협업을 통해 혁신하세요

헬스케어 관련 대화는 접근성 및 제공 속도에 관한 것입니다. 기술 측면에서 이러한 대화는 동일합니다. 귀사에서는 지속적인 가동 시간과 진료팀과 환자 모두에게 일관된 경험을 제공합니다. 한편, 공격자가 발전함에 따라 환자 데이터 보호는 점점 더 복잡해지고 있으며, 이는 모두 엄격한 규제 요건 따라 이루어집니다. Akamai는 최고의 임상 및 재무 성과를 달성할 수 있도록 지원합니다.

보다 정확한 데이터로 더 나은 진료를 제공하고 안전을 향상하세요

장소와 관계없이 연속성 및 안전한 접속 제공

리스크와 복잡성을 줄이는 동시에 신뢰할 수 있고 일관된 경험을 제공합니다. 또한 HIPAA 등의 컴플라이언스 요구사항을 충족합니다.

네트워크 보호 및 멀웨어 방어

환자 및 PHI 데이터를 피싱, 랜섬웨어, 공격자의 공격으로부터 안전하게 보호합니다.

스마트하고 효율적인 확장

클라우드의 장점을 활용해 헬스케어 기업을 확장하고, 상호 운용성을 향상하며, 비용을 제어합니다.

심층적으로 알아보는 헬스케어: 애플리케이션과 API에 집중된 공격

새로운 공격 트렌드에는 지불자에 대한 API 공격, 제약업체에 대한 DDoS 공격, 모두에게 중요한 도전 과제 등이 포함됩니다.

보고서 다운로드

Akamai는 전체 헬스케어 생태계를 지원하고 보호합니다

Akamai는 AI, 온라인 치료 또는 클라우드 호스팅을 비롯한 모든 헬스케어 및 생명 과학 전문 분야의 고유한 동인을 파악하고 있습니다. Akamai의 솔루션이 오늘날 당면 과제를 해결하고 미래의 발전을 완벽하게 지원하는 방법에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.

공급업체

환자와 환자의 데이터를 안전하게 유지하고, 규제 요구사항을 충족하며, 디지털 전환 전략을 발전시키려고 합니다.

백서 읽기

지불자

비용을 절감하고, 생명을 살립니다. 헬스케어 분야는 복잡한 비즈니스이며 보험사도 마찬가지로 항상 최신 기술을 활용해야 합니다.

백서 읽기

제약 & 생명과학

제약회사 또는 생명과학 기업에서 치료하고 예방하는 질병은 비즈니스 모델 및 기술 요구사항만큼 복잡하고 다양합니다.

백서 읽기

헬스케어 IT

EHR부터 웨어러블까지 기술이 헬스케어 생태계의 각 부분에서 혁신을 주도합니다.

백서 읽기

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

"전반적으로 Akamai API 보안을 사용한 경험은 긍정적이었습니다. 이 플랫폼은 지속적으로 강력한 보안 기능과 안정적인 성능을 제공하며 확장성이 뛰어납니다.”

- 헬스케어 및 바이오테크 업계의 사이버 보안 프로젝트 관리자

동료 평가 읽기

고객 사례

헬스케어 리더

인도의 대표적인 헬스케어 공급업체는 Akamai와 제휴해 취약한 API에 대한 위협으로부터 대규모 환자 데이터를 보호했습니다.

고객 사례 확인하기

Novant Health

가시성, 데이터 보호, ‘시프트 레프트’ 테스팅을 통한 API 리스크 발견 및 방어

고객 사례 확인하기

미국 헬스케어 기업

네트워크 엔지니어는 마이크로세그멘테이션을 통해 레이어 7 가시성과 스마트 정책을 활용하고 사이버 리스크를 줄였습니다.

고객 사례 확인하기

“Akamai는 투명성, 보호, 제어 기능을 제공해 복잡한 인프라가 아닌 환자 경험에 집중할 수 있습니다.”

- 부사장 겸 최고 정보 보안 책임자

고객 사례 확인하기
헬스케어 및 생명과학 사용 사례

인프라 보안

먼저 인프라를 강화해 사이버 공격 및 데이터 유출로 인한 다운타임을 방지하세요.

제품

DDoS 방어

최신 DDoS 방어 기능은 데이터 센터를 보호해 인프라에 대한 공격을 막아줍니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

세분화된 소프트웨어 정의 세그멘테이션을 적용해 유출을 탐지하고 랜섬웨어에 대한 보안을 강화합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

DNS Manager

Cloud Manager의 포괄적인 인터페이스를 통해 DNS 레코드를 완벽하게 감독합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Application Load Balancer Cloudlet

빠르고 안정적인 부하 분산으로 앱 성능 및 가용성을 극대화합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

기업 보안

원격 근무 인력과 외부기관 전반에 걸쳐 직원, 사용자, 데이터를 안전하게 보호하세요.

제품

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

세분화된 소프트웨어 정의 세그멘테이션을 적용해 유출을 탐지하고 랜섬웨어에 대한 보안을 강화합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Akamai MFA

FIDO2 기반의 피싱 방지 멀티팩터 인증으로 직원 계정의 탈취를 방어합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

멀웨어, 랜섬웨어, 피싱, 데이터 유출 공격을 선제적으로 탐지하고 차단합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Enterprise Application Access

네트워크 수준 접속을 방어하고 ID 및 맥락을 기반으로 세분화된 애플리케이션 접속을 제공합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

앱 및 API 보안

100% 가용성을 보장하면서 환자 및 구성원과의 디지털 상호 작용을 보호하세요.

제품

API Security

실시간 애널리틱스를 통해 API 활동을 발견, 모니터링, 감사해 위협 및 악용에 대응합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

App & API Protector

엣지의 애플리케이션과 API를 위한 대표 보안 솔루션입니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Bot Manager

정교한 악성 봇은 탐지 및 방어하고 정상 봇은 허용하도록 설계된 최신 봇 관리 기능입니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

클라우드 컴퓨팅 및 성능 향상

클라우드 및 엣지 컴퓨팅 플랫폼을 통해 클라우드 전환 및 워크플로우를 지원하세요.

제품

Akamai Cloud

컴퓨팅, 스토리지, 네트워킹, 데이터베이스 및 컨테이너 관리 클라우드 서비스입니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

EdgeWorkers

엣지에서 자바스크립트 기능을 실행해 사이트 성능을 최적화하고 웹 경험을 맞춤화합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Ion

개선되고 신뢰할 수 있는 동적 웹사이트 사용자 경험을 대규모로 제공합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Image & Video Manager

모든 디바이스, 모든 사용자를 위한 지능형 이미지 및 비디오 최적화 기능으로 디지털 경험을 개선합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

Global Traffic Management

지능적인 부하 분산으로 앱 성능을 최적화하고 서비스 중단을 방지합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기

mPulse

실제 사용자 경험이 비즈니스에 미치는 영향을 실시간으로 측정합니다.

제품 상세 정보 보기
검은 테 안경을 쓴 사람의 얼굴에 컴퓨터 화면의 빛이 비치는 모습

궁금한 점이 있으신가요?

Akamai 솔루션이 고객의 문제를 해결해 드립니다. 지금 바로 Akamai 전문가에게 문의해 보안, 클라우드, 성능 상태에 대한 맞춤형 검토를 받아보세요.

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