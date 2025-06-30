X
Image & Video Manager

다양한 사용자와 디바이스에 맞춰서 미디어를 자동으로 최적화하고 개선합니다.

탁월한 수준의 이미지 및 비디오 경험 제공

Image & Video Manager를 활용하면 시각적 미디어의 파일 크기를 줄이고, 디바이스에 맞춰 호환성을 확보하며, 네트워크 상태를 고려한 실시간 최적 품질 제공이 가능합니다. 개발자 친화적인 이 솔루션은 코드 수정이나 도메인 설정 변경 없이 기존 워크플로우에 원활하게 통합되며, 인프라 전반에서 호환성을 유지하면서도 성능을 손쉽게 향상시킬 수 있습니다.

실시간 이미지 및 비디오 최적화

가볍고 빠른 웹 페이지

화질 저하 없이 이미지, 비디오, 애니메이션 GIF의 용량을 줄입니다.

로딩 속도 및 응답성 개선

반응형 웹 또는 적응형 웹 디자인을 위해 이미지 및 비디오를 자동으로 개선합니다.

자산 관리 간소화 및 제품 출시 기간 단축

여러 이미지 및 비디오 버전을 관리하고 저장하는 번거로움이 줄어듭니다.

Image & Video Manager의 작동 방식

간소화

코드나 도메인 변경 없이 어떤 워크플로우에도 완벽하게 통합되는 플러그 앤 플레이 솔루션입니다

사용자 정의

사전 설정이나 강력한 쿼리 언어를 사용하는 수동 최적화를 통해 완벽히 관리하세요

최적화

맞춤형 이미지 및 비디오 자산을 자동으로 생성하고 전달해 데이터 사용량을 줄이고 품질을 향상시키세요

간소화

반응형 웹 디자인을 더 쉽고, 비용 효율적이고, 고도로 효율적으로 만드세요

기능

  • 형식과 압축 수준을 최적화해 이미지와 비디오를 최상의 품질과 성능으로 제공합니다
  • 눈에 띄는 화질 저하 없이 이미지와 비디오의 바이트 크기를 줄입니다
  • 모든 채널과 디바이스에서 반응형 디자인에 맞게 조정된 미디어를 탐색할 수 있습니다
  • 크롭, 회전, 크기 조정, 색상 조정, 워터마크를 적용해 이미지를 손쉽게 수정할 수 있습니다
  • 자동으로 최적화된 미디어로 뷰어를 쉽게 구축하고 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다
  • 쿼리 문자열 매개변수를 활용해 여러가지 변환을 동시에 적용할 수 있습니다

고객 사례

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak

의류 제조업체이자 리테일 기업인 Frank And Oak가 Akamai의 Image & Video Manager를 통해 이미지 최적화 프로세스와 전송을 자동화한 방법을 확인하세요.

ubisoft logo

Ubisoft

Ubisoft가 신뢰할 수 있는 Akamai Download Delivery를 통해 게임 다운로드 속도를 높이고 전 세계 플레이어에게 고품질 게임 경험을 제공하는 방법을 확인하세요.

Wagner eCommerce Group

Akamai가 Wagner eComerce Group의 신뢰할 수 있는 조언자로서 사용자 보안과 성능 최적화를 어떻게 지원했는지 확인하세요.

자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)

Image & Video Manager는 다음 형식을 지원합니다.

  • 이미지: JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG, TIFF, WebP, AVIF
  • 비디오: 
    • 컨테이너 = MP4, MOV, WebM
    • 비디오 코덱 = H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
    • 오디오 코덱 = AAC, MP3, OPUS, Vorbis

Image & Video Manager는 다양한 크기의 비디오를 생성할 때 해당 크기에 비디오를 ‘맞추기’만 하면 되기 때문에 화면비가 변경되지 않습니다. Image & Video Manager는 비디오로 채워지지 않는 화면 측면에 레터박스(검은색 막대)를 추가하지 않습니다.

Image & Video Manager는 네트워크의 이미지 인식에 대한 가시성과 이미지 및 비디오에 대한 실시간, 오프라인, 처리 불가능 정보를 제공합니다.

Image Manager API는 정의된 정책에 따라 변환된 이미지를 보관, 관리, 전송할 수 있는 엔드투엔드 솔루션을 제공합니다.

Image & Video Manager는 현재 다음을 포함한 30가지 이상의 변환 기능을 제공합니다. Append, Aspect Copy, Background Color, Blur, Composite (Watermark), Contrast, Crop, Chroma Key, Face Crop, Feature Crop, Fit and Fill, Goop, Grayscale, Hue/Saturation/Lightness, Hue/Saturation/Value, IMQuery, Max Colors, Mirror, Mono Hue, Opacity, Region of Interest Crop, Relative Crop, Remove Color, Resize, Rotate, Scale, Shear, Trim, Unsharp Mask.

Image and Video Manager 데모

Media Viewer

Quickly create slideshows with product zoom features and controls. Image & Video Manager even allows you to create 360° views of your products based on the set of images provided.

Mouse over the image to zoom

Tap over image to zoom

Lightens the weight of your images while maintaining the best visual quality by intelligently calculating and applying a precise degree of compression for the maximum level of byte reduction that is imperceptible to the human eye.

Night cityscape shows Akamai's Image & Video Manager feature maintaining quality with light compression.
Night cityscape shows Akamai's Image & Video Manager feature maintaining quality with light compression.

Original 395.7 KB Optimized 196 KB

Size Reduction

ORIGINAL SIZE IMAGE
395.7 KB

OPTIMIZED SIZE IMAGE
196 KB

BYTES SAVED
199.7 KB

PERCENTAGE REDUCTION
50 %

Improvement, Visualized

Original Image 395.7 KB VIEW

Optimized Image 196 KB VIEW

Store only a single pristine asset and dynamically create derivative images to meet artistic requirements managed through policies, making the design process less cumbersome.

Hot air balloons demonstrating dynamic image creation with Akamai's Image & Video Manager.


Original Image

Hot air balloons demonstrating dynamic image creation with Akamai's Image & Video Manager.
139.6 KB 2048w x 1210h view original

Load Dynamically Generated Image

Background Color

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

White
From 1 to 2048
From 1 to 1210
x=1 to 2048, y=1 to 1210
Submit
From 1 to 542
Submit
Top Left

Image & Video Manager can automatically detect facial features and create dynamically cropped images from your pristine originals.

The Image & Video Manager product detects faces for dynamic image cropping.

Facial recognition, dynamic image url
/site/im-demo/guy-bungee.jpg?impolicy=FaceCrop

Click on an image to test the facial cropping feature

Demonstrating dynamic image cropping via facial feature detection.
Family cycling on a path.

리소스

개발자용 Image & Video Manager

개발자가 뛰어난 웹 경험을 제공하기 위해 사용하는 다섯 가지 기능을 살펴보세요.

검은 안경을 쓴 사람의 얼굴에 컴퓨터 화면의 빛이 비치는 모습

무료 체험: Image & Video Manager

Akamai와 함께 경쟁력을 확보하세요.

세계 최대 규모의 엣지 플랫폼은 어떤 차별화된 역량을 제공할까요? Image & Video Manager 60일 무료 체험을 통해 알아보세요.

콘텐츠 전송을 위해 이미 Akamai 솔루션을 사용하고 있으며 Control Center의 접속 권한이 있으신가요? 지금 Akamai Marketplace에서 시작하세요.

이용약관 및 제약 사항이 적용됩니다.

신청해 주셔서 감사합니다.

Akamai 전문가가 곧 연락 드릴 예정입니다.