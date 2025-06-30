Image & Video Manager는 네트워크의 이미지 인식에 대한 가시성과 이미지 및 비디오에 대한 실시간, 오프라인, 처리 불가능 정보를 제공합니다.
탁월한 수준의 이미지 및 비디오 경험 제공
Image & Video Manager를 활용하면 시각적 미디어의 파일 크기를 줄이고, 디바이스에 맞춰 호환성을 확보하며, 네트워크 상태를 고려한 실시간 최적 품질 제공이 가능합니다. 개발자 친화적인 이 솔루션은 코드 수정이나 도메인 설정 변경 없이 기존 워크플로우에 원활하게 통합되며, 인프라 전반에서 호환성을 유지하면서도 성능을 손쉽게 향상시킬 수 있습니다.
실시간 이미지 및 비디오 최적화
Image & Video Manager의 작동 방식
기능
- 형식과 압축 수준을 최적화해 이미지와 비디오를 최상의 품질과 성능으로 제공합니다
- 눈에 띄는 화질 저하 없이 이미지와 비디오의 바이트 크기를 줄입니다
- 모든 채널과 디바이스에서 반응형 디자인에 맞게 조정된 미디어를 탐색할 수 있습니다
- 크롭, 회전, 크기 조정, 색상 조정, 워터마크를 적용해 이미지를 손쉽게 수정할 수 있습니다
- 자동으로 최적화된 미디어로 뷰어를 쉽게 구축하고 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다
- 쿼리 문자열 매개변수를 활용해 여러가지 변환을 동시에 적용할 수 있습니다
고객 사례
자주 묻는 질문(FAQ)
Image & Video Manager는 다음 형식을 지원합니다.
- 이미지: JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG, TIFF, WebP, AVIF
- 비디오:
- 컨테이너 = MP4, MOV, WebM
- 비디오 코덱 = H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
- 오디오 코덱 = AAC, MP3, OPUS, Vorbis
Image & Video Manager는 다양한 크기의 비디오를 생성할 때 해당 크기에 비디오를 ‘맞추기’만 하면 되기 때문에 화면비가 변경되지 않습니다. Image & Video Manager는 비디오로 채워지지 않는 화면 측면에 레터박스(검은색 막대)를 추가하지 않습니다.
Image Manager API는 정의된 정책에 따라 변환된 이미지를 보관, 관리, 전송할 수 있는 엔드투엔드 솔루션을 제공합니다.
Image & Video Manager는 현재 다음을 포함한 30가지 이상의 변환 기능을 제공합니다. Append, Aspect Copy, Background Color, Blur, Composite (Watermark), Contrast, Crop, Chroma Key, Face Crop, Feature Crop, Fit and Fill, Goop, Grayscale, Hue/Saturation/Lightness, Hue/Saturation/Value, IMQuery, Max Colors, Mirror, Mono Hue, Opacity, Region of Interest Crop, Relative Crop, Remove Color, Resize, Rotate, Scale, Shear, Trim, Unsharp Mask.
Image and Video Manager 데모
Media Viewer
Quickly create slideshows with product zoom features and controls. Image & Video Manager even allows you to create 360° views of your products based on the set of images provided.
Mouse over the image to zoom
Tap over image to zoom
Lightens the weight of your images while maintaining the best visual quality by intelligently calculating and applying a precise degree of compression for the maximum level of byte reduction that is imperceptible to the human eye.
Store only a single pristine asset and dynamically create derivative images to meet artistic requirements managed through policies, making the design process less cumbersome.
Original Image
Load Dynamically Generated Image
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Image & Video Manager can automatically detect facial features and create dynamically cropped images from your pristine originals.
Facial recognition, dynamic image url
/site/im-demo/guy-bungee.jpg?impolicy=FaceCrop
Click on an image to test the facial cropping feature
리소스
