App & API Protector Product Brief

Executive summary

  • Akamai App & API Protector is a robust security solution engineered to protect web applications and APIs from zero-day vulnerabilities, CVEs, and more.
  • It provides a comprehensive suite of defenses against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, bot activities, and OWASP Top 10 security risks for both web apps and APIs.
  • The solution is designed to integrate seamlessly with other Akamai services, thereby enhancing the overall security and performance of the system.