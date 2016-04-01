Akamai and TFI Live Stream Hong Kong Film Awards | Akamai

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), a global leader in content delivery network services, and TFI Digital Media Limited (TFI) are working together to deliver the first-ever online live coverage of the 35th Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) Presentation Ceremony. Taking place on Sunday, 3 April 2016, the event will be streamed live and available on-demand to over 20 territories outside Hong Kong.

TFI was appointed as the Official Worldwide Online Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand (VOD) partner by the HKFA earlier this year. Leveraging TFI’s proprietary Home Enjoyment, Recreation and Multimedia Entertainment System (HERMES) Live Streaming Service and Akamai’s Media Delivery Solutions, online viewers from 21 designated territories will have access to a full HD or HD live stream of the event on web and mobile devices.

“We are seeing an unprecedented demand for live and on-demand streaming of major international events, and we are pleased to be part of bringing the 35th HKFA Presentation Ceremony to the global stage. Our extensive experience in streaming live events and our pervasive distributed network of servers around the world gives us the flexibility required for this job. Together with TFI’s award-winning solution, we hope to reach out to the 30 million ethnic Chinese film fans around the world,” said Parimal Pandya, Vice President, Media, APJ, Sales, Akamai Technologies.

The HKFA is one of the most respected film awards in Hong Kong and is commonly referred to as the Oscars of Asia. In line with Hong Kong government’s initiative to promote the Hong Kong film brand, TFI and Akamai will be bringing the 35th HKFA Presentation Ceremony live to the international audience using Akamai’s Media Delivery Solutions. Optimized for Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) streaming, Akamai will help bring a high-quality viewing experience of the ceremony across a broad variety of network types and connection speeds. Its flexibility, superior scalability, and reliability for large audiences, planned or unexpected, was the key deciding factor for TFI to enter into this partnership.

“We are thrilled to be selected as the Official Worldwide Online Live Streaming and VOD partner for this iconic event in Hong Kong. As a home-grown technology company, we are extremely proud to have the opportunity to play an important part in showcasing the local movie business internationally via our HERMES Live Streaming solution,” said Wilson Yuen, Founder and CEO of TFI Digital Media Limited. “In addition to TFI’s own solution, a partner like Akamai is a critical component for success. Akamai’s well-established Media Delivery Solutions provided us with the flexibility and agility to hit the ground running immediately after our appointment,” Wilson added.

TFI’s HERMES Over-the-Top (OTT) video solution is a cloud-based innovation that allows the scalability and flexibility needed for dynamic streaming on demand. Leveraging the Akamai Intelligent Platform™, the quality of video streaming is optimized to provide a fast and seamless viewing experience.

Key information about the 35th HKFA Presentation Ceremony live streaming:

Live video stream via TFI’s 35th HKFA website

Date – Sunday, 3 April 2016 Red carpet starts at 1730 (GMT+8) The 35th HKFA Presentation Ceremony starts at 2000 (GMT+8)

VOD available from 4 April 2016 to 2 April 2017 via TFI’s 35th HKFA website

The territories covered by the live stream and VOD include Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Belgium, France, Germany, Holland, Luxembourg, Russia, United Kingdom, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

About Akamai

As a global leader in Content Delivery Network (CDN) services, Akamai makes the Internet fast, reliable and secure for its customers. The company's advanced web performance, mobile performance, cloud security and media delivery solutions are revolutionizing how businesses optimize consumer, enterprise and entertainment experiences for any device, anywhere. To learn how Akamai solutions and its team of Internet experts are helping businesses move faster forward, please visit www.akamai.com or blogs.akamai.com, and follow @Akamai on Twitter.

About TFI Digital Media Limited (TFI)

Founded in 2010, TFI is a fast-growing leader in video streaming technology and has become one of the pioneer Video Streaming Solution Providers in the world. “TFI” stands for Technology, Fun and Innovation, with the award-winning Over-The-Top (OTT) video technology platform “Home Enjoyment, Recreation and Multimedia Entertainment System” (HERMES), and the HERMES Live Streaming Service, TFI has changed Hong Kong’s media history and believes our products and services will further enable users to explore the full spectrum of this fantastic world.