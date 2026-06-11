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ヘルスケア & 生命科学ソリューション

高いスケーラビリティ、信頼性、セキュリティにより、臨床面とビジネス面の両方で優れた成果を実現できます

エキスパートに相談する
Doctor in blue scrubs holding a notebook.

適切なパートナーとの連携によるイノベーションの推進

ヘルスケアの分野では、必要な人が誰でもサービスを受けられること、そして迅速にサービスが提供されることが重視されます。テクノロジーについても同じことが言えます。組織は、医療チームと患者の両方に継続的なアップタイムと一貫した体験を提供することに頼っています。一方で、脅威アクターの進化に伴い、患者のデータすべてが厳格な規制要件の下で保護されるようになり、その対応はますます複雑になっています。Akamai は、ヘルスケア組織のパートナーとして、臨床面と財政面の両方で最大の成果を実現できるようサポートします。

安全性を強化しつつ、データの活用を推進し、優れたヘルスケアサービスを提供

場所を問わず継続性と安全なアクセスを提供

リスクや複雑性を抑えつつ、信頼性が確保された一貫性のある体験を提供し、HIPAA などのコンプライアンス要件に対応できます。

ネットワークを保護し、マルウェアから防御

フィッシング、ランサムウェア、攻撃を回避して、患者と個人情報を保護します。

スマートかつ効率的なスケーリング

クラウドの力を利用して、ヘルスケア組織の成長を促し、相互運用性を高めて、コストを削減できます。

ヘルスケアに関する詳細な調査：アプリケーションとAPIに特化した攻撃

新たな攻撃の傾向には、保険会社に対する API 攻撃、製薬会社に対する DDoS 攻撃、などがあり、すべての業界にとっての重要な課題となっています。

レポートをダウンロードする

ヘルスケアエコシステム全体の力となり、守る Akamai

AI、オンライン診療、クラウドホスティング、いずれのヘルスケアおよび生命科学の専門分野であっても、Akamai はそれぞれ特有の推進要因を理解しています。当社のソリューションは今日の課題に対処するだけでなく、将来の進歩を全面的にサポートします。その方法をご覧ください。

プロバイダー

患者、そして患者のデータの安全性を保護し、規制要件に対応して、デジタルトランスフォーメーション戦略を推進できます。

ホワイトペーパーを読む

保険会社

Akamai により、コストを抑えながら、人の命を救う重要な役割を果たすことができます。保険会社にとって、ヘルスケアは常に最先端の取り組みが求められる難易度の高い分野です。

ホワイトペーパーを読む

製薬 & 生命科学

ヘルスケア組織が治療や予防を手がける疾病は複雑で多様ですが、ビジネスモデルやテクノロジーのニーズも同じように複雑で多様です。

ホワイトペーパーを読む

ヘルスケア IT

電子健康記録（EHR）やウェアラブルデバイスなどのテクノロジーが、ヘルスケアエコシステムのあらゆる部分でイノベーションを推進します。

ホワイトペーパーを読む

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

「全体として、Akamai API Security の体験は良いものでした。このプラットフォームは、強力なセキュリティ機能と信頼性の高いパフォーマンスを一貫して提供してくれるうえ、スケーラビリティに優れています」

— ヘルスケアおよびバイオテクノロジー業界の Cybersecurity Project Manager

ピアレビューを読む

お客様事例

大手医療機関

Akamai との提携により、このインド有数の大手医療機関は、脆弱な API に対する脅威から患者のデータを大規模に保護することに成功しました。

お客様事例を読む

Novant Health

可視化、データ保護、「シフトレフト」テストにより、API のリスクを発見し、緩和。

お客様事例を読む

米国のヘルスケア企業

ネットワークエンジニアチームは、マイクロセグメンテーションによるレイヤー 7 の可視化とスマートポリシーを使用して、サイバーリスクを軽減。

お客様事例を読む

「Akamai が、明確さ、保護、そして制御をもたらしてくれるため、当社はインフラの複雑さではなく、患者の体験を向上することに注力できるのです」

— Vice President 兼 Chief Information Security Officer

お客様事例を見る
ヘルスケア & 生命科学のユースケース

インフラの保護

まずはインフラを強化して、サイバー攻撃によるダウンタイムやデータ漏えいを防止します。

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DDoS 防御

高度な DDoS 緩和機能でデータセンターを保護し、インフラへの攻撃を阻止します。

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

きめ細かいソフトウェア定義のセグメンテーションを適用することで、侵害を検知し、ランサムウェアに対するセキュリティを強化します。

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DNS Manager

DNS レコードを完全に管理できる、Cloud Manager 内の包括的なインターフェースです。

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Application Load Balancer Cloudlet

アプリケーションのパフォーマンスと可用性を最大化しながら、信頼性の高い高速の負荷分散を実行します。

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組織の保護

テレワーカーやサードパーティの環境を含め、従業員、ユーザー、データの安全性を保護します。

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

きめ細かいソフトウェア定義のセグメンテーションを適用することで、侵害を検知し、ランサムウェアに対するセキュリティを強化します。

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Akamai MFA

FIDO2 に基づくフィッシング対抗の多要素認証により、従業員アカウントの乗っ取りを緩和します。

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Secure Internet Access Enterprise

マルウェア、ランサムウェア、フィッシング、データ窃取攻撃をプロアクティブに検知してブロックします。

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Enterprise Application Access

ネットワークレベルのアクセスを緩和し、アイデンティティとコンテキストに基づいてきめ細かいアプリケーションアクセスを提供。

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アプリとAPIのセキュリティを確保

デジタルテクノロジーを通じた患者や加入者とのやり取りを保護し、100% の可用性を実現します。

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API Security

リアルタイム分析を活用して、API アクティビティを探索、監視、および監査し、脅威や悪用に対応します。

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App & API Protector

アプリケーションと API をエッジで保護する先進的なセキュリティ。

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Bot Manager

巧妙な悪性ボットを検知および緩和しつつ、良性ボットを許容するように設計された、高度なボット管理です。

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クラウドコンピューティングおよびパフォーマンスの強化

クラウド移行を促進し、クラウドおよびエッジ・コンピューティング・プラットフォームを通したワークフローを実現します。

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Akamai Cloud

コンピューティング、ストレージ、ネットワーク、データベース、コンテナ管理のクラウドサービスです。

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EdgeWorkers

エッジで JavaScript 関数を実行して、サイトのパフォーマンスを最適化し、Web 体験をカスタマイズします。

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Ion

Web サイトのユーザー体験を動的かつ大規模に改善し、信頼性を高めます。

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Image & Video Manager

デバイスを問わず、インテリジェントな画像および動画最適化により、すべてのユーザーのデジタル体験を強化します。

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Global Traffic Management

インテリジェントな負荷分散により、アプリケーションのパフォーマンスを最適化し、障害を回避します。

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mPulse

実際のユーザー体験がもたらすビジネスへの影響をリアルタイムで測定。

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黒い眼鏡をかけた人が写っており、コンピューターの画面の明かりで顔が照らされている

質問はございますか？

貴社の課題を解決するソリューションが、Akamai にはあります。Akamai のエキスパートに連絡し、セキュリティ、クラウド、パフォーマンスの現状を個別にご確認ください。

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