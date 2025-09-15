Smarter Security: Akamai and Seraphic Team Up to Simplify SSE with Secure Enterprise Browsing

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with Seraphic Security, a leader in enterprise browser security, to integrate secure enterprise browser (SEB) capabilities into its existing portfolio of enterprise Zero Trust security products.

As organizations accelerate digital transformation and adopt AI, employees need easy-but-secure access to private applications, SaaS platforms, and AI tools from any device, anywhere. At the same time, enterprises need to safeguard internet access against both traditional web threats and emerging AI risks like data leakage and malicious prompts. These risks go beyond network gaps. Meeting these demands requires a Zero Trust approach that enforces precise access controls and delivers intelligent browser-level protection to help ensure security without disrupting productivity.

This partnership enables Akamai to move beyond the traditional security service edge (SSE) approach to network access by providing a simpler and more cost-effective alternative that is easier to integrate with the rest of the security stack. By integrating Seraphic’s secure enterprise browser with its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product, Enterprise Application Access, Akamai can offer customers a comprehensive security solution that covers traditional SSE use cases.



“Enterprises are realizing that unmanaged browsers and risky AI tools create gaps traditional network security can’t cover,” said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and Co-Founder, Seraphic. “Partnering with Akamai allows us to extend secure browsing into a broader Zero Trust framework, ensuring organizations can adopt new technologies confidently while keeping users and data safe.”

“With Seraphic, we’re able to go beyond the limits of legacy SSE,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “By combining Seraphic’s enterprise secure browsing with our ZTNA solution we deliver a simpler way to secure apps, SaaS, and AI tools on any device, without the heavy infrastructure and complexity of traditional proxies.”

The partnership uses Akamai’s worldwide network to help provide an optimal experience, no matter where the users or apps are located. It also offers installation-free device posture checks, along with better data loss prevention for private application access. Plus, it simplifies everything by using one policy for all SSE components with a single dashboard for monitoring and visibility.

Akamai will offer its customers and partners both the combined solution as well as stand-alone components. Learn more about Akamai’s Zero Trust solutions that have received a Customer Favorite designation in the “The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025.”