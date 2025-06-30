X

了解我们在中国开展业务的承诺。

Image & Video Manager

为使用各种不同设备的用户自动优化和增强视觉媒体体验

在图像和视频方面带来出色的用户体验

使用 Image & Video Manager 优化视觉媒体，实现字节数缩减和设备兼容性提升，同时根据网络状况做出智能决策，实时提供卓越画质。这是一款开发人员友好型解决方案，可无缝集成至现有工作流程，无需更改代码或调整域名配置，在确保全基础架构兼容性的同时轻松提升性能。

实时图像和视频优化

打造更轻量高速的网页

减少图像、视频和 GIF 动画占用的字节数 - 同时丝毫不牺牲视觉品质。

缩短加载时间，增强响应能力

自动增强图像和视频，提供响应速度快、适应能力强的网页设计。

简化资产管理；加速产品上市

避免管理和存储多个图像和视频版本的混乱局面。

Image & Video Manager 的工作方式

简化

即插即用解决方案，可无缝集成至任何工作流程，无需更改代码或域名

自定义

通过预设或使用强大的查询语言进行手动优化，全面掌控内容呈现

优化

自动生成并交付定制化的图像和视频资产，减少数据使用，同时提升画质

简化

让响应式 Web 设计更简单、更具性价比且高效易用

特点

  • 通过优化格式和压缩级别，提供质量和性能俱佳的图像和视频
  • 缩减图像和视频的字节大小，而不会明显降低视觉质量
  • 使用适合响应式设计的媒体，支持在所有渠道、所有设备上进行浏览
  • 通过应用裁剪、旋转、大小调整、颜色调整和水印，轻松修改图像
  • 可以轻松实现和自定义查看器，且媒体将自动优化
  • 利用查询字符串参数，即时将多项转换链接在一起

客户案例

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak

了解服装制造商和零售商 Frank And Oak 如何使用 Akamai Image & Video Manager 实现图片优化流程和交付流程自动化。

ubisoft logo

Ubisoft

了解 Ubisoft 为何放心地使用 Akamai Download Delivery 来提供更快的游戏下载，并为全球玩家带来高质量的整体游戏体验。

Wagner eCommerce Group

了解 Akamai 如何发挥深受信赖的顾问角色，帮助 Wagner eCommerce Group 为用户优化安全性和性能。

常见问题 (FAQ)

Image & Video Manager 支持以下格式：

  • 图像：JPG、GIF、BMP、PNG、TIFF、WebP 和 AVIF
  • 视频： 
    • 容器 = MP4、MOV、WebM
    • 视频编码 = H.264、H.265、VP8、VP9
    • 音频编码 = AAC、MP3、Opus、Vorbis

Image & Video Manager 在创建不同大小的视频时，只是将视频“装进”这些尺寸内，因此始终不会改变宽高比。Image & Video Manager 不会在视频未填充的两侧添加边框（即黑边）。

Image & Video Manager 支持查看图像的网络感知，并提供有关图像和视频的实时、脱机及无法处理情况的见解。

Image Manager API 提供端到端解决方案，可根据您定义的策略来归档、管理和传送转换后的图像。

Image & Video Manager 目前提供 30 多种转换，包括：附加、宽高比复制、背景色、模糊、合成（水印）、对比度、裁剪、色度键抠像、人脸裁剪、特征裁剪、适应与填充、粘贴、灰度、色调/饱和度/亮度、色调/饱和度/数值、IMQuery、最大颜色数、镜像、单色色调、不透明度、感兴趣区域裁剪、相对裁剪、移除颜色、调整大小、旋转、扩展、裁剪、装饰、模糊掩盖锐化处理。

Image and Video Manager 演示

Media Viewer

Quickly create slideshows with product zoom features and controls. Image & Video Manager even allows you to create 360° views of your products based on the set of images provided.

Mouse over the image to zoom

Tap over image to zoom

Lightens the weight of your images while maintaining the best visual quality by intelligently calculating and applying a precise degree of compression for the maximum level of byte reduction that is imperceptible to the human eye.

Night cityscape shows Akamai's Image & Video Manager feature maintaining quality with light compression.
Night cityscape shows Akamai's Image & Video Manager feature maintaining quality with light compression.

Original 395.7 KB Optimized 196 KB

Size Reduction

ORIGINAL SIZE IMAGE
395.7 KB

OPTIMIZED SIZE IMAGE
196 KB

BYTES SAVED
199.7 KB

PERCENTAGE REDUCTION
50 %

Improvement, Visualized

Original Image 395.7 KB VIEW

Optimized Image 196 KB VIEW

Store only a single pristine asset and dynamically create derivative images to meet artistic requirements managed through policies, making the design process less cumbersome.

Hot air balloons demonstrating dynamic image creation with Akamai's Image & Video Manager.


Original Image

Hot air balloons demonstrating dynamic image creation with Akamai's Image & Video Manager.
139.6 KB 2048w x 1210h view original

Load Dynamically Generated Image

Background Color

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

White
From 1 to 2048
From 1 to 1210
x=1 to 2048, y=1 to 1210
Submit
From 1 to 542
Submit
Top Left

Image & Video Manager can automatically detect facial features and create dynamically cropped images from your pristine originals.

The Image & Video Manager product detects faces for dynamic image cropping.

Facial recognition, dynamic image url
/site/im-demo/guy-bungee.jpg?impolicy=FaceCrop

Click on an image to test the facial cropping feature

Demonstrating dynamic image cropping via facial feature detection.
Family cycling on a path.

资源

面向开发人员的 Image & Video Manager

了解开发人员用于提供出色 Web 体验的五项功能。

一个戴着黑框眼镜的人，脸部被电脑屏幕的光照亮

免费试用：Image & Video Manager

立即助您获得边缘优势。

全球大型边缘平台能为您带来何种改善？体验 Image & Video Manager 的 60 天免费试用服务，了解具体优势。

已在使用 Akamai 的内容交付解决方案并且能够访问 Control Center？访问 Akamai Marketplace 立即开始体验。

需遵守适用的条款和限制。

