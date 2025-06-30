Image & Video Manager 支持查看图像的网络感知，并提供有关图像和视频的实时、脱机及无法处理情况的见解。
在图像和视频方面带来出色的用户体验
使用 Image & Video Manager 优化视觉媒体，实现字节数缩减和设备兼容性提升，同时根据网络状况做出智能决策，实时提供卓越画质。这是一款开发人员友好型解决方案，可无缝集成至现有工作流程，无需更改代码或调整域名配置，在确保全基础架构兼容性的同时轻松提升性能。
实时图像和视频优化
Image & Video Manager 的工作方式
特点
- 通过优化格式和压缩级别，提供质量和性能俱佳的图像和视频
- 缩减图像和视频的字节大小，而不会明显降低视觉质量
- 使用适合响应式设计的媒体，支持在所有渠道、所有设备上进行浏览
- 通过应用裁剪、旋转、大小调整、颜色调整和水印，轻松修改图像
- 可以轻松实现和自定义查看器，且媒体将自动优化
- 利用查询字符串参数，即时将多项转换链接在一起
客户案例
常见问题 (FAQ)
Image & Video Manager 支持以下格式：
- 图像：JPG、GIF、BMP、PNG、TIFF、WebP 和 AVIF
- 视频：
- 容器 = MP4、MOV、WebM
- 视频编码 = H.264、H.265、VP8、VP9
- 音频编码 = AAC、MP3、Opus、Vorbis
Image & Video Manager 在创建不同大小的视频时，只是将视频“装进”这些尺寸内，因此始终不会改变宽高比。Image & Video Manager 不会在视频未填充的两侧添加边框（即黑边）。
Image Manager API 提供端到端解决方案，可根据您定义的策略来归档、管理和传送转换后的图像。
Image & Video Manager 目前提供 30 多种转换，包括：附加、宽高比复制、背景色、模糊、合成（水印）、对比度、裁剪、色度键抠像、人脸裁剪、特征裁剪、适应与填充、粘贴、灰度、色调/饱和度/亮度、色调/饱和度/数值、IMQuery、最大颜色数、镜像、单色色调、不透明度、感兴趣区域裁剪、相对裁剪、移除颜色、调整大小、旋转、扩展、裁剪、装饰、模糊掩盖锐化处理。
Image and Video Manager 演示
Media Viewer
Quickly create slideshows with product zoom features and controls. Image & Video Manager even allows you to create 360° views of your products based on the set of images provided.
Mouse over the image to zoom
Tap over image to zoom
Lightens the weight of your images while maintaining the best visual quality by intelligently calculating and applying a precise degree of compression for the maximum level of byte reduction that is imperceptible to the human eye.
Store only a single pristine asset and dynamically create derivative images to meet artistic requirements managed through policies, making the design process less cumbersome.
Original Image
Load Dynamically Generated Image
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Image & Video Manager can automatically detect facial features and create dynamically cropped images from your pristine originals.
Facial recognition, dynamic image url
/site/im-demo/guy-bungee.jpg?impolicy=FaceCrop
Click on an image to test the facial cropping feature
资源
免费试用：Image & Video Manager
立即助您获得边缘优势。
全球大型边缘平台能为您带来何种改善？体验 Image & Video Manager 的 60 天免费试用服务，了解具体优势。
已在使用 Akamai 的内容交付解决方案并且能够访问 Control Center？访问 Akamai Marketplace 立即开始体验。
需遵守适用的条款和限制。
