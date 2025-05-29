Image & Video Manager offers visibility into network awareness for images, as well as real-time vs. offline vs. unprocessable insights on images and videos.
Delivering exceptional user experiences for images and videos
Optimize visual media with Image & Video Manager for byte reduction and device compatibility, while making network-aware decisions to deliver optimal quality in real time. This developer-friendly solution integrates seamlessly into existing workflows without requiring code changes or adjustments to your domain setup, and enhances performance effortlessly while maintaining compatibility across your infrastructure.
Real-time image and video optimization
How Image & Video Manager works
Features
- Deliver images and videos with the best quality and performance by optimizing formats and compression levels
- Reduce the byte size of images and videos without any perceptible reduction in visual quality
- Enable browsing across all channels and devices with media adapted for responsive designs
- Effortlessly modify images by applying cropping, rotation, resizing, color adjustment, and watermarks
- Easily implement and customize a viewer with media automatically optimized
- Leverage query string parameters to chain transformations together on the fly
Customer Stories
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Image & Video Manager supports the following formats:
- Images: JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG, TIFF, WebP, and AVIF
- Videos:
- Container = MP4, MOV, WebM
- Video codec = H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
- Audio codec = AAC, MP3, Opus, Vorbis
When Image & Video Manager creates the different video sizes, it simply “fits” the video inside those dimensions so the aspect ratio is never changed. Image & Video Manager will not add letterboxing (i.e., black bars) to the sides of the video that are not filled by the video.
The Image Manager API offers an end-to-end solution to archive, manage, and deliver transformed images based on your defined policies.
Image & Video Manager currently offers over 30 transformations, including: Append, Aspect Copy, Background Color, Blur, Composite (Watermark), Contrast, Crop, Chroma Key, Face Crop, Feature Crop, Fit and Fill, Goop, Grayscale, Hue/Saturation/Lightness, Hue/Saturation/Value, IMQuery, Max Colors, Mirror, Mono Hue, Opacity, Region of Interest Crop, Relative Crop, Remove Color, Resize, Rotate, Scale, Shear, Trim, and Unsharp Mask.
Image and Video Manager Demonstration
Media Viewer
Quickly create slideshows with product zoom features and controls. Image & Video Manager even allows you to create 360° views of your products based on the set of images provided.
Mouse over the image to zoom
Tap over image to zoom
Lightens the weight of your images while maintaining the best visual quality by intelligently calculating and applying a precise degree of compression for the maximum level of byte reduction that is imperceptible to the human eye.
Store only a single pristine asset and dynamically create derivative images to meet artistic requirements managed through policies, making the design process less cumbersome.
Original Image
Load Dynamically Generated Image
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Dynamic Image Properties
IMAGE SIZE
KB
DIMENSIONS
Image & Video Manager can automatically detect facial features and create dynamically cropped images from your pristine originals.
Facial recognition, dynamic image url
/site/im-demo/guy-bungee.jpg?impolicy=FaceCrop
Click on an image to test the facial cropping feature
Resources
Free Trial: Image & Video Manager
Your competitive edge starts now.
What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Take Image & Video Manager for a free 60-day test run and find out.
Already use Akamai for content delivery and have access to the Control Center? Get started right away with Akamai Marketplace.
Terms and restrictions apply.
Thank you for your request.
An Akamai expert will reach out soon.