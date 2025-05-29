X
Image & Video Manager

Automatically optimize and enhance visual media for every user, on any device

Delivering exceptional user experiences for images and videos

Optimize visual media with Image & Video Manager for byte reduction and device compatibility, while making network-aware decisions to deliver optimal quality in real time. This developer-friendly solution integrates seamlessly into existing workflows without requiring code changes or adjustments to your domain setup, and enhances performance effortlessly while maintaining compatibility across your infrastructure.

Real-time image and video optimization

Make your pages lighter and faster

Reduce bytes for images, videos, and animated GIFs — without degrading visual quality.

Enhance load time and responsiveness

Automatically enhance images and videos for responsive and adaptive web design.

Streamline asset management; speed time to market

Reduce the churn of managing and storing multiple image and video versions.

How Image & Video Manager works

Streamline

Plug-and-play solution that fits seamlessly into any workflow, requiring no code or domain changes

Customize

Take full control with presets or manual optimization using a powerful query language

Optimize

Automatically generate and deliver tailored image and video derivatives for reduced data use and enhanced quality

Simplify

Make responsive web design easier, more cost-effective, and highly efficient

Features

  • Deliver images and videos with the best quality and performance by optimizing formats and compression levels
  • Reduce the byte size of images and videos without any perceptible reduction in visual quality
  • Enable browsing across all channels and devices with media adapted for responsive designs
  • Effortlessly modify images by applying cropping, rotation, resizing, color adjustment, and watermarks
  • Easily implement and customize a viewer with media automatically optimized
  • Leverage query string parameters to chain transformations together on the fly

Customer Stories

Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak

See how Frank And Oak, a clothing manufacturer and retailer, used Akamai Image & Video Manager to automate its image optimization process and delivery.

ubisoft logo

Ubisoft

See why Ubisoft trusts Akamai Download Delivery to deliver faster game downloads and provide an overall high-quality gaming experience for players worldwide.

Wagner eCommerce Group

Learn how Akamai has served as a trusted advisor to help the Wagner eCommerce Group optimize security and performance for their users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Image & Video Manager supports the following formats:

  • Images: JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG, TIFF, WebP, and AVIF
  • Videos: 
    • Container = MP4, MOV, WebM
    • Video codec = H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
    • Audio codec = AAC, MP3, Opus, Vorbis

When Image & Video Manager creates the different video sizes, it simply “fits” the video inside those dimensions so the aspect ratio is never changed. Image & Video Manager will not add letterboxing (i.e., black bars) to the sides of the video that are not filled by the video.

Image & Video Manager offers visibility into network awareness for images, as well as real-time vs. offline vs. unprocessable insights on images and videos.

The Image Manager API offers an end-to-end solution to archive, manage, and deliver transformed images based on your defined policies.

Image & Video Manager currently offers over 30 transformations, including: Append, Aspect Copy, Background Color, Blur, Composite (Watermark), Contrast, Crop, Chroma Key, Face Crop, Feature Crop, Fit and Fill, Goop, Grayscale, Hue/Saturation/Lightness, Hue/Saturation/Value, IMQuery, Max Colors, Mirror, Mono Hue, Opacity, Region of Interest Crop, Relative Crop, Remove Color, Resize, Rotate, Scale, Shear, Trim, and Unsharp Mask.

Image and Video Manager Demonstration

Media Viewer

Quickly create slideshows with product zoom features and controls. Image & Video Manager even allows you to create 360° views of your products based on the set of images provided.

Mouse over the image to zoom

Tap over image to zoom

Lightens the weight of your images while maintaining the best visual quality by intelligently calculating and applying a precise degree of compression for the maximum level of byte reduction that is imperceptible to the human eye.

Night cityscape shows Akamai's Image & Video Manager feature maintaining quality with light compression.
Night cityscape shows Akamai's Image & Video Manager feature maintaining quality with light compression.

Original 395.7 KB Optimized 196 KB

Size Reduction

ORIGINAL SIZE IMAGE
395.7 KB

OPTIMIZED SIZE IMAGE
196 KB

BYTES SAVED
199.7 KB

PERCENTAGE REDUCTION
50 %

Improvement, Visualized

Original Image 395.7 KB VIEW

Optimized Image 196 KB VIEW

Store only a single pristine asset and dynamically create derivative images to meet artistic requirements managed through policies, making the design process less cumbersome.

Hot air balloons demonstrating dynamic image creation with Akamai's Image & Video Manager.


Original Image

Hot air balloons demonstrating dynamic image creation with Akamai's Image & Video Manager.
139.6 KB 2048w x 1210h view original

Load Dynamically Generated Image

Background Color

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Dynamic Image Properties

IMAGE SIZE
KB

DIMENSIONS

Image & Video Manager can automatically detect facial features and create dynamically cropped images from your pristine originals.

The Image & Video Manager product detects faces for dynamic image cropping.

Facial recognition, dynamic image url
/site/im-demo/guy-bungee.jpg?impolicy=FaceCrop

Click on an image to test the facial cropping feature

Demonstrating dynamic image cropping via facial feature detection.
Family cycling on a path.

Resources

Image & Video Manager for Developers

See the five capabilities developers use to deliver great web experiences.

A person with black glass is shown with their face lit by the light of a computer screen

Free Trial: Image & Video Manager

Your competitive edge starts now.

What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Take Image & Video Manager for a free 60-day test run and find out.

Already use Akamai for content delivery and have access to the Control Center? Get started right away with Akamai Marketplace.

Terms and restrictions apply.

Thank you for your request.

An Akamai expert will reach out soon.