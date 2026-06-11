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医疗保健与生命科学解决方案

以卓越的规模、可靠性和安全性实现更好的临床和业务成果

与专家交谈
Doctor in blue scrubs holding a notebook.

与正确的合作伙伴一起创新

医疗保健的关键在于可及性和交付速度。涉及到技术时，关注的重点是相同的。您的企业发展离不开系统的持续正常运行，以及为医护团队和患者提供的始终如一的体验。与此同时，随着网络威胁的不断演进，加之监管要求日益严格，保护患者数据正变得愈发复杂。Akamai 可以与您合作，帮助您实现出色的临床和财务成果。

借助更好的数据，提供更好的护理并提高安全性

不论身在何处，始终保证安全且不间断的访问

降低风险和复杂性，与此同时提供值得信赖、始终如一的体验——同时满足 HIPAA 等合规要求。

保护您的网络，抵御恶意软件

远离网络钓鱼、勒索软件和恶意攻击者，保障患者及 PHI 数据的安全。

智能、高效地进行扩展

利用云来扩展您的医疗企业，增强互操作性，并控制成本。

显微镜下的医疗保健行业：针对应用程序和 API 的猛烈攻击

新的攻击趋势包括针对医疗保险机构的 API 攻击、针对制药公司的 DDoS 攻击，以及整个行业面临的关键挑战。

下载报告

Akamai 为整个医疗保健生态系统提供支持和保护

无论是 AI、虚拟护理还是云托管，我们都深谙每个医疗保健与生命科学专业领域背后的独特驱动因素。敬请详细了解我们的解决方案是如何应对当今挑战并充分满足未来发展需求的。

提供商

您希望保护患者及其数据，满足监管要求，并发展自己的数字化转型战略。

阅读白皮书

付款人

节省成本。拯救生命。医疗保健是一项复杂的业务，需要贵公司这样的保险公司走在发展的前沿。

阅读白皮书

医药和生命科学

您所治疗和预防的疾病与您的业务模式和技术需求一样复杂且多样。

阅读白皮书

医疗保健 IT

从 EHR 到可穿戴设备（乃至其他领域），您的技术推动了医疗保健生态系统各个部分的创新。

阅读白皮书

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

“总体而言，我对 Akamai API Security 的使用体验非常满意。该平台始终能够提供强大的安全能力、可靠的性能以及良好的可扩展性。”

— 医疗保健与生物技术行业网络安全项目经理

阅读同行评价

客户案例

医疗保健行业领军企业

印度头部医疗保健服务提供商与 Akamai 携手合作，成功抵御针对易受攻击 API 的威胁，实现对患者数据的规模化保护。

阅读客户案例

Novant Health

借助优秀的监测能力、数据保护和“左移”测试来发现并降低 API 风险。

阅读客户案例

美国某医疗保健公司

网络工程师通过第 7 层的监测能力和基于微分段的智能策略，有效降低了网络风险。

阅读客户案例

“Akamai 为我们提供了清晰度、保护和控制能力，让我们能够专注于改善患者体验，而不必为基础架构的复杂性而费心。”

— 副总裁兼首席信息安全官

查看客户案例
医疗保健和生命科学应用场景

保护您的基础架构

首先强化您的基础架构，以防止网络攻击造成的停机和数据泄露。

产品

DDoS 防护

高级 DDoS 抵御措施，可为我们的数据中心提供保护，有助于抵御对您基础架构发起的攻击。

查看产品详情

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

通过应用精细的软件定义式分段方法，检测漏洞并加强对勒索软件的防护。

查看产品详细信息

DNS Manager

您可通过 Cloud Manager 中的这个综合界面，全面监督 DNS 记录。

查看产品详细信息

Application Load Balancer Cloudlet

凭借快速、可靠的负载平衡，充分提高应用程序的性能和可用性。

查看产品详情

保护您的企业

在远程员工队伍和第三方那里保障您的员工、用户和数据的安全。

产品

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

通过应用精细的软件定义式分段方法，检测漏洞并加强对勒索软件的防护。

查看产品详细信息

Akamai MFA

通过可防网络钓鱼的基于 FIDO2 的多重身份验证，减少员工帐户接管风险。

查看产品详细信息

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

主动检测并阻止恶意软件、勒索软件、网络钓鱼和数据泄露攻击。

查看产品详细信息

Enterprise Application Access

减少网络层面的访问权限，并根据用户身份和情境提供细粒度的应用程序访问控制。

查看产品详细信息

保护应用程序和 API

保护与您的患者及成员进行的数字化互动，同时保证 100% 的可用性。

产品

API Security

通过实时分析，发现、监控和审核 API 活动，及时应对威胁与滥用行为。

查看产品详细信息

App & API Protector

为边缘应用程序和 API 提供出色的安全保护。

查看产品详细信息

Bot Manager

这款高级爬虫程序管理产品旨在检测并抵御复杂的恶意爬虫程序，同时允许良性爬虫程序进入。

查看产品详细信息

增强云计算和性能

通过云和边缘计算平台支持云迁移和工作流程。

产品

Akamai Cloud

计算、存储、网络、数据库和容器管理云服务。

查看产品详细信息

EdgeWorkers

在边缘执行 JavaScript 功能，以优化网站性能并自定义网页体验。

查看产品详情

Ion

实现改进且可靠的网站用户体验，无论是在动态变化的环境中还是面对大规模的访问量皆是如此。

查看产品详细信息

Image & Video Manager

通过智能图像和视频优化，增强每位用户在任何设备上的数字化体验。

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Global Traffic Management

借助智能负载平衡，优化应用性能并避免中断。

查看产品详细信息

mPulse

实时衡量真实用户体验对业务的影响。

查看产品详情
一个戴着黑框眼镜的人，脸部被电脑屏幕的光照亮

有疑问？

无论您遇到什么挑战，我们都有相应的解决方案。立即联系 Akamai 的专家，获取对您的安全性、云或性能状况的个性化评测。

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