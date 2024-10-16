Madhu Ranganathan is the recently retired President, Chief Financial Officer, and Leader of Corporate Development at OpenText, a leading information management company, after a seven-year tenure and a 30+ year career in Finance. During her tenure at OpenText, revenue grew from $2.4B to over $5B, and she led transformative growth through acquisitions and strategic divestitures, which helped accelerate cloud growth while delivering strong margins and cash flows.

She brings financial leadership experience, a strategic mindset with global industry expertise, and deep operational focus in software, hardware, and tech-enabled services, as well as a demonstrable track record of leading and supporting business transformation initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and global capital raising.

Prior to OpenText, Ranganathan served for more than nine years as the Chief Financial Officer for [24]7.ai, a highly global, enterprise-class software and services company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to dramatically improve customer experience. At [24]7.ai, she was responsible for worldwide finance, accounting, treasury, planning, tax, internal audit, and procurement, working closely with the CEO and management teams to transform the company into a technology innovator.

She started her career with Liberty Mutual Financial Services in Boston, Massachusetts, and has held senior financial roles at Silicon Graphics (now part of HPE), Redback Networks (a telecommunications equipment company acquired by Ericsson), and several technology startups. She also has public accounting experience with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLC.

In addition to Akamai, she currently serves on the board of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) and on the board and Audit/Finance committees of Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Ranganathan also maintains an advisory role at emerging technology ventures intersecting with AI.

She is a tireless and avid sponsor of professional excellence for all, with a deeper lens on women. She launched and remained chair of Worldwide OpenText Women (WOW) at OpenText; served as a board member of Watermark, a Bay Area organization focused on professional development for women; and is a frequent speaker/panel member for these initiatives.

She is a Chartered Accountant from India, holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Massachusetts, and is a member of the AICPA.

To Ranganathan, family support is invaluable. She has been married to Ranga for 40 years and is a mother to three children: Sitara (special needs), Adarsh, and Kailash. In 2024, she launched her book chronicling Sitara’s life journey, “The Child Who Never Knew: A lifetime of love, learnings and resilience” in honor of the entire special needs community, expressing gratitude and hope.