Akamai MFA: Phishing‑Resistant Multi‑Factor Authentication

Prevent employee account takeover and data breaches with phishing‑resistant MFA that integrates with your existing IdP stack and delivers a fast, low‑friction user experience on devices employees already use. Built on FIDO2, Akamai MFA combines the strongest authentication standard with a mobile push experience to remove hardware key costs and operational complexity. Start in minutes and scale globally on Akamai’s edge.
Multi‑factor authentication (MFA) adds one or more verification factors beyond a password to confirm user identity. These factors include: - Something you know (password, PIN, security question) - Something you have (smartphone push, TOTP, smartcard, security key) - Something you are (biometrics like fingerprint or facial recognition)
MFA dramatically reduces risk versus passwords alone. FIDO2‑based MFA goes further by resisting phishing, replay, and machine‑in‑the‑middle attacks with cryptographic credentials that never leave the user’s device.
Akamai’s phish‑proof push removes human guesswork by preventing fraudulent push approvals and sealing the challenge/response flow end‑to‑end.
Get FIDO2‑grade security without buying, distributing, and managing physical keys. Akamai MFA delivers all FIDO2 benefits via a smartphone app, improving employee experience while reducing cost and complexity.
Pair Akamai Enterprise Application Access with Akamai MFA to implement a strong ZTNA approach. Replace weak, password‑only logins—especially in SSO environments—with phishing‑resistant authentication to minimize lateral risk from a single compromised account.
Eliminate passwords as the primary factor and avoid replacing one weak factor with another (standard push, SMS, OTP). Akamai MFA provides a secure, frictionless passwordless experience using FIDO2 and biometrics.
Most FIDO2 deployments require buying and managing hardware keys, which raises cost and hurts UX. Akamai MFA delivers FIDO2 security through a mobile app, avoiding physical keys while providing a one‑tap, frictionless experience and centralized administration.
FIDO2 is the industry’s strongest authentication standard, combining W3C WebAuthn and FIDO CTAP. It uses public/private key pairs generated and stored in secure device hardware, with no shared secrets. Credentials never leave the device, and platform and roaming authenticators are supported.
In addition to supporting native platform authenticators and physical keys, Akamai MFA turns a smartphone into a roaming FIDO2 authenticator (a “phone security key”) for: - FIDO2 security without physical key costs - One‑tap, push‑based user experience - Simplified admin—one service across device ecosystems
By using FIDO2 factors that resist SIM‑swapping, replay, transparent proxies, push fatigue, and other social‑engineering exploits. Adding biometrics further strengthens assurance that only legitimate users can authenticate.
Yes. Options include FIDO2 phone security key, other FIDO2 authenticators, standard push, TOTP, OTP, SMS, and biometrics such as face ID for step‑up or primary factors in passwordless flows.
FIDO2 cryptography binds authentication to the legitimate origin, so stolen credentials cannot be used on fake pages. Akamai’s sealed, phish‑proof push flow eliminates fraudulent push approvals.
Yes. Use PacketFence Gateway to integrate VPN servers and network devices with Akamai MFA via RADIUS, LDAP, or Active Directory for primary auth and Akamai MFA as the secondary factor.
2FA requires exactly two factors. MFA requires two or more. All 2FA is MFA, but MFA offers more flexibility to combine factors by risk, role, or context.
Users can register new devices with an existing device without admin help. If no device is available, admins can issue a one‑time recovery code.
Terms and restrictions apply.