Akamai MFA: Phishing‑Resistant Multi‑Factor Authentication

Prevent employee account takeover and data breaches with phishing‑resistant MFA that integrates with your existing IdP stack and delivers a fast, low‑friction user experience on devices employees already use. Built on FIDO2, Akamai MFA combines the strongest authentication standard with a mobile push experience to remove hardware key costs and operational complexity. Start in minutes and scale globally on Akamai’s edge.

What is MFA?

Multi‑factor authentication (MFA) adds one or more verification factors beyond a password to confirm user identity. These factors include: - Something you know (password, PIN, security question) - Something you have (smartphone push, TOTP, smartcard, security key) - Something you are (biometrics like fingerprint or facial recognition)

MFA dramatically reduces risk versus passwords alone. FIDO2‑based MFA goes further by resisting phishing, replay, and machine‑in‑the‑middle attacks with cryptographic credentials that never leave the user’s device.

How Akamai MFA works

Push: Turn a user’s smartphone into a FIDO2 security key and use device biometrics to verify identity.

Authenticate: Deliver strong FIDO2 authentication through a simple, one‑tap experience on existing devices.

Enforce: Store keys on‑device in isolated, hardened security hardware.

Integrate: Connect seamlessly with leading IdPs, including Okta, Ping Identity, and Microsoft Entra ID, for a unified login experience.

Akamai’s phish‑proof push removes human guesswork by preventing fraudulent push approvals and sealing the challenge/response flow end‑to‑end.

Key features

Phishing‑resistant FIDO2 and WebAuthn authentication to stop MFA bypass attacks

Passwordless options with strong factors, including biometric passkeys

Native integrations with major IdP/IAM platforms and flexible APIs to extend coverage

One‑tap authentication with near‑zero latency on Akamai’s global edge network

Adaptive MFA with context‑aware policies to block unusual activity in real time

Unified security management without vendor lock‑in

Streamlined UX with remembered devices, automatic actions, and multi‑tab browser auth

Robust rollout support and extensive self‑service to simplify IT operations

Use cases

Secure your workforce

Get FIDO2‑grade security without buying, distributing, and managing physical keys. Akamai MFA delivers all FIDO2 benefits via a smartphone app, improving employee experience while reducing cost and complexity.

Enable Zero Trust

Pair Akamai Enterprise Application Access with Akamai MFA to implement a strong ZTNA approach. Replace weak, password‑only logins—especially in SSO environments—with phishing‑resistant authentication to minimize lateral risk from a single compromised account.

Achieve passwordless authentication

Eliminate passwords as the primary factor and avoid replacing one weak factor with another (standard push, SMS, OTP). Akamai MFA provides a secure, frictionless passwordless experience using FIDO2 and biometrics.

Integrations and coverage

IdPs: Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft Entra ID, and others

VPNs and network access: Integrate via RADIUS/LDAP/Active Directory using PacketFence Gateway

On‑premise access: Extend MFA to UNIX (SSH) and Windows RDP servers

Cloud, web, SaaS, on‑prem, and IaaS applications

Benefits

Reduce risk with the strongest available standards (FIDO2 + biometrics)

Lower TCO by using existing smartphones and browsers—no hardware keys to buy or maintain

Improve adoption with fast, familiar mobile push experiences

Deploy quickly with a time‑based authenticator app and self‑service enrollment

Support Zero Trust and SASE initiatives with resilient, scalable MFA

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

How is Akamai MFA different from other MFA solutions?

Most FIDO2 deployments require buying and managing hardware keys, which raises cost and hurts UX. Akamai MFA delivers FIDO2 security through a mobile app, avoiding physical keys while providing a one‑tap, frictionless experience and centralized administration.

What is FIDO2?

FIDO2 is the industry’s strongest authentication standard, combining W3C WebAuthn and FIDO CTAP. It uses public/private key pairs generated and stored in secure device hardware, with no shared secrets. Credentials never leave the device, and platform and roaming authenticators are supported.

How is Akamai’s FIDO2 factor different?

In addition to supporting native platform authenticators and physical keys, Akamai MFA turns a smartphone into a roaming FIDO2 authenticator (a “phone security key”) for: - FIDO2 security without physical key costs - One‑tap, push‑based user experience - Simplified admin—one service across device ecosystems

How does Akamai MFA prevent employee account takeover?

By using FIDO2 factors that resist SIM‑swapping, replay, transparent proxies, push fatigue, and other social‑engineering exploits. Adding biometrics further strengthens assurance that only legitimate users can authenticate.

Can I choose which factors to use?

Yes. Options include FIDO2 phone security key, other FIDO2 authenticators, standard push, TOTP, OTP, SMS, and biometrics such as face ID for step‑up or primary factors in passwordless flows.

How does Akamai MFA protect against phishing?

FIDO2 cryptography binds authentication to the legitimate origin, so stolen credentials cannot be used on fake pages. Akamai’s sealed, phish‑proof push flow eliminates fraudulent push approvals.

Can I use Akamai MFA with my VPN?

Yes. Use PacketFence Gateway to integrate VPN servers and network devices with Akamai MFA via RADIUS, LDAP, or Active Directory for primary auth and Akamai MFA as the secondary factor.

What’s the difference between 2FA and MFA?

2FA requires exactly two factors. MFA requires two or more. All 2FA is MFA, but MFA offers more flexibility to combine factors by risk, role, or context.

How easy is MFA reset or recovery?

Users can register new devices with an existing device without admin help. If no device is available, admins can issue a one‑time recovery code.

Get started

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