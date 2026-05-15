Many organizations under-deploy their DNS infrastructure and often depend on just two or three DNS servers to support their global operations. This can have a serious impact on DNS performance and leave their DNS deployment — and their entire web infrastructure — unable to scale, and increasingly vulnerable to data center outages and DNS-based distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Edge DNS is built on Akamai’s extensive edge network, which is overscaled to handle peak traffic for all of our customers, even when under attack.