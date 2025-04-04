Account Protector uses its global network effect to look at an entity’s accumulating history across all Akamai Account Protector customers to identify trust indicators and an accurate risk score for every user login, even if that user is visiting a particular site for the first time. The solution uses many attributes to create risk scores, including what is normal for the entire population of users for the business and what IPs are profiles that are obviously trying to do login abuse. Account Protector will provide value for your business even if your users are completely new or infrequent site visitors.