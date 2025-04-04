X
Account Protector

Keep fraudsters out — and trust intact — with account abuse  protection

Prevent account abuse with advanced detections

Account Protector is a security solution designed to protect against account abuse across the lifecycle of an account, using machine learning and a rich dataset of risk and trust indicators to determine the legitimacy of a user request.

Trust is everything. Protect your customers from account abuse.

Avoid the torturous aftermath of account abuse

Protect your reputation and budget. Reduce financial drain from remedying fraudulent or stolen accounts.

Secure the entire account lifecycle

Defend against abuse from account creation through password reset, login, and post-login activity.

Uncover the unknown with unrivaled web visibility

Avoid the tedious work of managing alerts without  lowering your security   threshold.

How Account Protector works

Detect

User risk is detected by anomalies in user behavior based on profiles and risk signals.

Assess

Requests are evaluated for authenticity and a user risk score is created.

Respond

Customized block, alert, and allow actions are performed based on the user risk score.

Update

Legitimate requests are incorporated into the behavioral user profiling for future assessments.

Break the Account Takeover Kill Chain

What happens when a criminal tries to steal your customer accounts? Here’s a visual breakdown. See how to defend at each stage.

Features

  • Recognizes authentic users based on detailed user profiles, including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity
  • Mitigates high-risk events in real time with advanced response actions at the edge
  • Identifies risk across the entire account lifecycle journey
  • Detects anomalies from first account interaction based on the behavior profile of the entire user population
  • Sophisticated bot detections catch and mitigate adversarial bots, even on the first interaction
  • Provides insights with fraud investigation and SIEM tools
  • Evaluates the reputation of the source based on past malicious activity observed across all Akamai customers
  • Real-time risk scoring
  • Tuning that’s unique to your organization
Account Protection Use Cases

Learn how Akamai Account Protector assists with these specific needs.

Account opening abuse

Trust that a new account is being opened by a legitimate user and not by a fraudster using stolen or synthetic credentials, growing your digital business while reducing the cost and frustration of account abuse.

Account takeover

Protect customer accounts from being stolen and the painful aftermath of ATO by using Account Protector to recognize authentic users and mitigate fraudsters, ensuring trusted users have a great customer experience.

Sophisticated adversarial bot attacks

Secure user accounts from credential stuffing, inventory manipulation, and other automated attacks often launched in tandem with account opening abuse or ATO to steal valuable products, money, or other valuable assets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Account Protector uses a combination of user, device, IP, network, bot, and reputation indicators to create a user risk score for each UUID. It has the ability to understand that users can have multiple browsers, devices, and locations and still score effectively.

Account Protector uses its global network effect to look at an entity’s accumulating history across all Akamai Account Protector customers to identify trust indicators and an accurate risk score for every user login, even if that user is visiting a particular site for the first time. The solution uses many attributes to create risk scores, including what is normal for the entire population of users for the business and what IPs are profiles that are obviously trying to do login abuse. Account Protector will provide value for your business even if your users are completely new or infrequent site visitors.

Account Protector uses an adaptive model that will learn quickly that a user is a frequent traveler. Our risk model assesses the behavior of the entire user population. If travel is common in the entire user population (i.e., airline customers), the risk model will adapt accordingly. Because we look at so many attributes, traveling won’t automatically raise the risk score. Updating the browser won’t impact it either.

Account Protector provides visibility into user browsers, operating system, how many times they logged in and from where, and more, so you can make intelligent decisions.

Yes; using the Akamai SIEM Integration connector, you can pass user information to your SIEM for deeper insights into account abuse attacks.

Yes, Account Protector is GDPR compliant.

Account Protector includes all of Akamai Bot Manager’s capabilities. Its anti-bot technology uses AI and machine learning models and techniques to detect and mitigate bot traffic based on user behavior/telemetry analysis, browser fingerprinting, HTTP anomaly detection, automated browser detection, high request rates, and more. One of the decisions that can be made is that the risk score can go up because you’re identifying as a bot.

Akamai architects its products with the understanding that our customers cannot have any latency — their business depends on it. Account Protector, like all of Akamai’s products, is highly efficient, and the impact to your app/site performance should not be perceptible to users.

