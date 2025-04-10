DataStream enables real-time monitoring, logging, and reporting of web traffic and performance data. It can be used with a variety of Akamai products to enhance performance monitoring and gain valuable insights into your web traffic. Some of the currently supported products and solutions that DataStream can be used with include:

Adaptive Media Delivery

Download Delivery

Object Delivery

API Acceleration

Ion

Dynamic Site Accelerator

Cloud Wrapper

IP access control list support

Midgress data collection

Progressive media downloads

DNS (both eDNS and GTM)

EdgeWorkers