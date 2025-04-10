Here are some of the common challenges that DataStream can help solve.
Agile performance monitoring in near real time
Stream critical log data from our global edge platform to your endpoints in near real time to monitor performance proactively. Quickly detect and resolve issues like traffic degradations, bottlenecks, and potential threats with low-latency insights. Gain actionable data to make informed decisions and continuously improve applications and infrastructure.
Improve visibility into your edge compute, DNS, and delivery performance. Fast.
How DataStream works
Features
- Continuously pushes comprehensive log data to public cloud endpoints and analytics providers
- Delivers low-latency access log data within minutes of activity on the Akamai edge network
- Offers third-party integrations that support log delivery to popular analytics tools, including public cloud options like AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Blob, Hydrolix TrafficPeak, Splunk, Datadog, and others
DataStream Use Cases
Near–real time edge performance monitoring
Get the log data needed to manage applications and infrastructure, implement crucial optimizations, and monitor edge compute, DNS, and delivery health to help identify and troubleshoot potential issues.
Large event monitoring
Help provide a seamless experience for viewers of live events through 24/7 proactive monitoring and troubleshooting. DataStream is optimized for high-throughput raw data delivery that you can leverage to proactively monitor large-scale live events and media streaming.
Business intelligence and trends
Aggregate access log data easily through seamless integration with third-party analytics tools to drive insights and trends for informed decision-making. Leverage the analysis for long-term trends and valuable insights for your business based on performance and traffic metrics. You can integrate access and traffic data with third-party analytics tools to make critical decisions more data driven.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
DataStream enables real-time monitoring, logging, and reporting of web traffic and performance data. It can be used with a variety of Akamai products to enhance performance monitoring and gain valuable insights into your web traffic. Some of the currently supported products and solutions that DataStream can be used with include:
- Adaptive Media Delivery
- Download Delivery
- Object Delivery
- API Acceleration
- Ion
- Dynamic Site Accelerator
- Cloud Wrapper
- IP access control list support
- Midgress data collection
- Progressive media downloads
- DNS (both eDNS and GTM)
- EdgeWorkers
DataStream supports multiple target locations where it can send log file data analysis, including Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, TrafficPeak, Custom HTTPS, Datadog, Elasticsearch, Google Cloud Storage, Loggly, New Relic, Oracle Cloud Storage, Splunk, and Sumo Logic, with more being added every quarter.
With DataStream, you can effortlessly stream logs to third-party destinations, enabling storage, analytics, and enhanced control over your data. For detailed instructions on adding and configuring your preferred destination, refer to our documentation.
DataStream is a log delivery product for all transactional events and associated metrics. You can use SIEM Integration to deliver security logs.
Resources
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