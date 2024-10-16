Akamai is trusted to make digital experiences fast, intelligent, and secure. We understand that the way we process personal data is an important part of that trust and are committed to upholding the privacy of our customers, customers’ end users, employees, and online users. Akamai complies with the laws of all countries in which it operates, including the data protection laws in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

The Akamai Data Protection and Privacy Program protects the personal information that we process by respecting global privacy principles. Akamai’s Global Data Protection Office, headed by our Chief Privacy Officer, manages this important effort.