Data Protection at Akamai
Akamai is trusted to make digital experiences fast, intelligent, and secure. We understand that the way we process personal data is an important part of that trust and are committed to upholding the privacy of our customers, customers’ end users, employees, and online users. Akamai complies with the laws of all countries in which it operates, including the data protection laws in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
The Akamai Data Protection and Privacy Program protects the personal information that we process by respecting global privacy principles. Akamai’s Global Data Protection Office, headed by our Chief Privacy Officer, manages this important effort.
Resources
General
Akamai’s Privacy Statement. Learn more.
Artificial Intelligence at Akamai.
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be a powerful tool in Akamai’s mission to power and protect life online. Akamai will work to maximize trust and minimize harm through the application of AI in its business operations. To ensure this, Akamai has put in place ethical and responsible AI principles for its use and development of AI tools. Learn more.
Akamai Data Protection and Privacy Program. Learn more.
Akamai Technologies, Inc. Data Privacy Framework Statement. Learn more.
Customers and Partners
Akamai Data Processing Agreement — For Customers
This agreement supplements and amends Akamai’s Terms & Conditions with its customers. Download now.
Akamai Data Processing Agreement — For Partners
This agreement supplements and amends the Channel Agreement between Akamai and its partners. Download now.
Countries in Which Akamai Maintains Servers
This document lists the countries in which Akamai maintains server points of presence and lists the Akamai subsidiaries that own Akamai servers. Learn more.
Akamai's Sub-Processors for Service Provisioning. Learn more.
HIPAA and HITECH Act Compliance Statement. Learn more.
Overview of Personal Data Processing Activities at Akamai. Learn more.
Cross-Border Data Transfer by Akamai. Learn more.
Technical and Organizational Measures to Secure Personal Data
This overview outlines the technical and organizational measures Akamai has in place to secure the personal data it processes when providing its services.
TOMs for Delivery, Enterprise Security, and Application Security Services. Learn more.
TOMs for Guardicore Security Platform. Learn more.
TOMs for Secure Internet Access Mobile Services. Learn more.
TOMs for Noname API Security Services. Learn more.
Akamai Services Privacy Briefs
Bot Manager Premier and Page Integrity Manager. Learn more.
mPulse. Learn more.
Vendors
Akamai Data Processing Agreement — For Vendors
This agreement supplements and amends the Master Service Agreement and/or the Terms and Conditions of Purchase between Akamai and its vendors. Download now.
Data Protection Rules of Engagement for Akamai’s Vendors. Learn more.