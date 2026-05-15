Unmanaged coupon or promotional browser extensions and plug-ins can automatically inject codes at point of conversion costing your business revenue. Similarly, comparison browser extensions can divert a user away from your site, leading them to purchase the same product or service from a competitor’s site.
Unmatched Scale. Reliable Delivery. Robust Content Protection.
Adaptive Media Delivery delivers instant, uninterrupted access to your video content on any device, at the performance level that global audiences demand. It ensures a consistent, high-quality viewing experience across all network types, and includes robust security capabilities designed to prevent piracy, stop unauthorized access to content, and protect your revenue streams.
Streaming amazing video from the most trusted edge network
How Adaptive Media Delivery Works
Features
- Ensure a 100% availability SLA for consistent content access, aligning your brand with service predictability
- Enhance your audience’s video playback quality with performance optimizations at the edge
- Protect content with encryption, watermarking, access revocation, and enhanced proxy detection
- Intelligently cache content close to viewers, offloading traffic from origin infrastructure
- Enable development teams to take advantage of serverless compute capabilities at the edge
- Gain insights into key performance indicators, uncovering useful trends and engagement levels
Learn how Adaptive Media Delivery can help you address common business problems and deliver high-quality media to your users, at scale.
Meet global demand
Meet global demand with high-quality streaming
Enables a multitude of linear streaming platforms to satisfy worldwide consumer needs, providing top-notch content to audiences of different scales and from various locations through a diverse range of devices and video formats.
Insert ads dynamically
Insert ads dynamically
Seamless integration tailored to user preferences, geographical location, and various other criteria, thereby enriching the advertising encounter and optimizing revenue for content providers.
Mitigate unwanted promotions and advertising
Mitigate unwanted promotions and competitive advertising
Protect against affiliate fraud
Protect against affiliate fraud
Affiliate fraud happens when a browser extension silently injects an iframe that loads a fraudulent referral ID and a third party takes credit for affiliate sales they didn’t make, abusing your affiliate program.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Adaptive Media Delivery offers auth token verification (also called token auth), which is a process of generating tokens and associating them with an authenticated user session and then validating the request using these tokens to prevent unauthorized sharing of links to your content.
Adaptive Media Delivery reliably delivers prepared, pre-segmented HTTP-based live and on-demand streaming media. This includes support for the following formats:
- HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), supported for iOS devices, browsers running HTML5, and more
- HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS), supported for devices running Adobe Flash and AIR runtimes
- Microsoft Smooth Streaming (MSS), supported for devices running Microsoft Silverlight
- Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH)
- Common Media Application Format (CMAF)
Adaptive Media Delivery has an optional feature called content targeting that allows you to permit or deny access to your content based on region-specific values associated with the requesting user. For example, you can add the Content Targeting — Protection behavior and configure it to deny access to users in a specific geographic region, or only allow requests coming from a specific set of IP addresses.
Adaptive Media Delivery has an optional self-service feature called GeoDelivery to enable you to control from which countries or zones (groups of countries) your content is delivered from. You will be able to create “delivered-from” policies to include or exclude geos.
Adaptive Media Delivery has an optional failover feature that lets you switch from one origin to another, or send a specific HTTP status code to the requesting user, if a failure occurs on your primary origin. This will help ensure you have full availability of your content.
Adaptive Media Delivery has an optional feature called edge IP binding that enables you to deliver traffic from a small, static set of IP addresses in a scalable manner. You can add edge IP binding to accomplish the following:
- Support zero-rated billing. Offer specific traffic at no cost to end users or prevent specific delivery from counting against a data cap.
- Identify content provider traffic based on the source IP. This helps when you can’t perform a deep packet inspection.
- Provide a single or a limited number of source IP addresses. This would help if your infrastructure systems are too complex and need a single or very limited number of source IPs.
- Eliminate frequent updates to IP address ranges. This applies if your business support or operations support systems can’t handle frequent updates.
- Provide simplicity and scale. This can help remove the need for additional domains or additional IPs.
Adaptive Media Delivery has a feature called watermarking. When a valid user requests content, watermarking distributes segments of content based on a pattern that’s unique to that user. If your content is pirated or redistributed, you can analyze the content and extract the user’s watermarking pattern to identify the user that originally leaked the content.
Adaptive Media Delivery reports provide an analysis of the delivery of your HTTP adaptive streaming formats. You create your own reports using a wide variety of metrics and dimensions such as average download time, midgress volume, country codes, and network type. You can use the analysis to improve the quality of your end-user viewing experience across a broad variety of network types, at varying connection speeds.
Resources
Free Trial: Adaptive Media Delivery
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