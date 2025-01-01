X
Online Sports Betting and iGaming

Build, load test, secure, and accelerate digital betting experiences

Improve trust in the brand and increase online wagers

Protect online apps, players, and your business

Focus on growing your betting business while Akamai handles security.

Improve player experience

Offload workloads closer to the players, and accelerate and optimize applications.

Stream and deliver games at global scale

Deliver low-latency live streams, deliver at scale, and monitor audience engagement.

Featured solutions

Secure apps and players

Prevent web app and API, DDoS, bot, and in-browser attacks to protect web apps and player accounts.

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

Firewall for AI

Protect AI-driven apps with adaptive, multicloud-ready security for LLMs.

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Assist with your PCI compliance and protect your website against JavaScript attacks.

Enforce Zero Trust

Secure easy access to enterprise resources and stop ransomware, malware, and phishing attacks.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.

Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

Akamai Hunt

Find and remediate the most evasive security risks with a managed threat hunting service.

Protect infrastructure

Stop large-scale DDoS attacks, detect DNS vulnerabilities, and protect workloads and workforce.

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Akamai Guardicore Platform

One Zero Trust platform for coverage, visibility, and granular control.

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

DNS Posture Management

Strengthen DNS security with visibility, risk insights, and guided remediation.

Improve experience

Build, load test, optimize, and accelerate web applications closer to the player at the edge.

EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

EdgeKV

Distributed key-value store that supports data-driven EdgeWorkers applications.

Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services.

Ion

Deliver an improved and reliable user experience for your website, dynamically and at scale.

Image & Video Manager

Enhance digital experiences with intelligent image and video optimization for every user on any device.

CloudTest

Optimize your approach to load testing with a scalable global platform.

Observability

Gain insights into player–app interaction, inter-server communication, and CDN performance.

TrafficPeak

Gain real-time traffic observability to keep gameplay smooth, even at massive scale.

mPulse

Measure the business impact of real user experiences in real time.

DataStream

Low-latency data feed enabling visibility and ingest into third-party monitoring tools.

Stream games

Stream low-latency media content and deliver at scale using the most distributed edge network.

Media Services Live

Reliably ingest and deliver low-latency live video at global scale.

 

Adaptive Media Delivery

Deliver consistent, high-quality online video securely at massive scale.

Ready to gain your competitive edge?

