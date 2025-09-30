X
Security Research
How to Secure Enterprise Networks by Identifying Malicious IP Addresses
September 30, 2025
Learn how to detect anomalies through a machine learning methodology created by Akamai Hunt.
Cyber Security
Off Your Docker: Exposed APIs Are Targeted in New Malware Strain
September 08, 2025
Read about Akamai Hunt’s discovery of the latest malware strain that targets exposed Docker APIs. Get the technical details and mitigation strategies.
Blogs
Virtualized (In)Security: How Attackers Can Weaponize VBS Enclaves
September 04, 2025
Read about Ori David’s presentation at DEF CON 33 and learn how attackers can abuse VBS enclaves, a Windows security feature, for malicious purposes.
SOTI Ransomware Report 2025

Ransomware Report 2025: Building Resilience Amid a Volatile Threat Landscape

AI-backed ransomware is evolving, with tactics like using DDoS and compliance as extortion tools. Learn to fight back.

SOTI Defenders' Guide 2025

Defenders’ Guide 2025: Fortify the Future of Your Defense

On the front line? Put tactics field-tested by real security defenders and threat hunters to work protecting your systems.

State of Apps and API Security

State of Apps and API Security 2025: How AI Is Shifting the Digital Terrain

AI is introducing new vulnerabilities to businesses and new tools for attackers as threats grow, new Akamai research finds.

Tools and resources

Open source threat management tools to expand your security knowledge

AkaRank

Improve threat intelligence quality with robust, daily domain ranking based on data from Akamai Cloud.

Tools Infection Monkey

Infection Monkey

Put your network security to the test with this open source attack simulation tool from Akamai.

Botnet encyclopedia

Expand your knowledge of botnets found in the wild.

GitHub repository

175+ repositories of open source tools from Akamai.

RPC toolkit

An open source repository to begin or further your journey into RPC.

Our mission

With our unmatched visibility into the internet through Akamai Cloud, our mission is to:

Protect

Stay ahead of current and future threats with actionable intelligence and robust Akamai security solutions.

Analyze

Deliver insights that help security practitioners make smarter decisions.

Connect

Foster community engagement through collaboration and shared knowledge.

Empower

Build tools that empower teams and advance online security practices.

Who we are

We are a global team of world-class researchers, engineers, strategists, and data scientists with a broad range of expertise and security disciplines. Our data sources include the enormous Akamai Cloud, open sources, collaboration with third parties, and dark web intelligence.

