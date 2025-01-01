X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Bot & Abuse Protection

Stop account abuse, evasive web scraping, and brand impersonation with the smartest detection and mitigation

Bot & Abuse Protection

Stop account abuse, evasive web scraping, and brand impersonation with the smartest detection and mitigation

Protect your content against AI scraper bots.

See how

Be ready for the most sophisticated bot and abuse attacks

Protect your organization against today’s most advanced bot and abuse attacks. Our bot and abuse protection solutions safeguard customer trust, digital assets, and your brand’s reputation.

Spot suspicious human and bot behavior — in real time

Keep trust at the center of customer experiences

Protect accounts & transactions while maintaining a seamless customer experience.

Protect your brand and revenue from online abuse

Maximize growth while defending against account abuse, evasive content scraping, and brand impersonation.

Reduce risk in your digital business interactions

Monitor online interactions and prevent abuse across the user account journey with real-time mitigation options at the edge.

Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms 2023

What are the best anti-fraud solutions for keeping your brand safe?

Akamai is proud to be named an Overall Leader and a Market Leader among the global fraud-fighting solutions ranked by KuppingerCole Analysts AG.

Download report

“Akamai doesn’t just provide security solutions — it enables businesses to thrive. With its bot mitigation solutions, we’re empowered to protect our platform while ensuring a smooth, high-performance experience for real customers.”

Senior Director of Platform Engineering, adidas

Read customer story

Bot & Abuse Protection Products

Brand Protector

Detect and mitigate brand impersonation attacks including phishing and fake websites.

View product details

Content Protector

Discover how to stop scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

View product details

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

View product details

Resources

Account Protector Product Brief

Learn how to keep user accounts free from bot and human abuse across the entire lifecycle.

Read product brief

Brand Protector Product Brief

Learn how to detect and mitigate  targeted attacks on your brand - including phishing scams, impersonations, and more.

Read product brief

Content Protector Product Brief

Learn how to stop web scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

Read product brief

* Terms and conditions apply.