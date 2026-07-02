Success on day one is vital. Growing audiences can be demanding and unpredictable, which sometimes results in sudden spikes in demand during game launch events or when a game goes viral unexpectedly. Game publishers must be able to handle the spike in demand while meeting the expectations of players, or they’ll suffer the fallout of countless bad player experiences in the forms of negative reviews and a damaging brand perception. An effective content distribution and download strategy is a key factor in maximizing player acquisition, retention, and monetization.



Players expect frictionless experiences, which requires a combination of fast game downloads and nearly instant updates, as well as intelligent prepositioning of game assets on a player’s device before they’re requested.



Download Delivery provides high-performance online distribution optimized for games and other file-based content. Built on the globally distributed Akamai Cloud for superior capacity, scalability, availability, and performance, it offers your players a predictable, fast download experience that ensures they stay engaged while helping you confidently address your business goals.

