Yes, DNS Posture Management is built to work across cloud-based DNS infrastructures. It provides unified visibility and management across hybrid environments, ensuring consistent security and compliance.
Secure your DNS infrastructure with comprehensive insight and control
Strengthen your organization’s DNS security by proactively detecting and remediating DNS vulnerabilities. Enhance operational resilience by getting advanced visibility across multicloud environments.
Continuous oversight and protection for DNS assets
How DNS Posture Management works
Features
Deliver a single pane of glass view of all DNS assets across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure
- Continuously monitor for misconfigurations, DNS drift, and fake domains to stop threats before they escalate
Streamline workflows and response with prioritized alerts, remediation guidance, and ticketing integration
Delivers instant insights and deployment via side scanning — no endpoint or server installations required
- Reduce regulatory risk, earn and maintain customer trust with CIS-compliant security
- Monitor and assess digital certificates to prevent risks from expired, misconfigured, or rogue certificates
- Available as an optional managed service with expert guidance and operational support
Solve network security and compliance with Akamai DNS Posture Management
Multicloud DNS visibility
Managing DNS in a multicloud environment is complex. Each provider introduces its own risks and configurations.
DNS Posture Management simplifies this by offering unified visibility across environments. It lets teams monitor DNS activity, detect misconfigurations, and apply consistent security policies, all from a single interface.
Real-time traffic analysis helps identify vulnerabilities early and stop threats before they escalate. Integrating directly with multicloud infrastructures, DNS Posture Management eliminates gaps in visibility and delivers end-to-end, comprehensive insight.
This streamlined approach reduces operational overhead, strengthens network security, and preserves performance across diverse cloud environments.
Automate DNS asset discovery
DNS environments are dynamic, with new assets frequently created, modified, or forgotten. Manual asset tracking often leaves critical gaps that can present security risks to organizations.
DNS Posture Management addresses this with automated DNS asset discovery, continuously scanning for and identifying all DNS records, zones, and configurations across the network. It ensures a complete, up-to-date inventory of assets, including those perhaps previously overlooked.
By automating discovery, IT teams can quickly pinpoint potential vulnerabilities, unauthorized changes, or misconfigurations. This strengthens security by reducing attack surfaces and streamlines asset management, ensuring compliance with organizational and regulatory policies, and improving overall governance of DNS infrastructures.
Detect DNS misconfigurations
DNS misconfigurations represent a significant yet often invisible threat to organizational cybersecurity and operations. Without proper visibility, issues like expired domains, improper record settings, and inconsistent TTL values can remain hidden until they trigger service outages or security breaches.
DNS Posture Management continuously scans your entire DNS estate across all providers, automatically identifying misconfigurations that traditional monitoring tools miss. By establishing baseline policies and proactively detecting violations, organizations transform from reactive firefighting to preventative management.
The platform flags potential issues like dangling CNAME records, zone transfer vulnerabilities, and improper delegation before they impact DNS services.
This comprehensive visibility reduces incident frequency, accelerates resolution times, and prevents the cascade of minor DNS issues into major business disruptions.
Monitor DNS drift
DNS drift occurs when unintended or unauthorized changes are made to DNS configurations, leading to potential security vulnerabilities, misrouting of traffic to malicious websites, or service disruptions.
Examples of DNS drift include the accidental deletion of a DNS record, unauthorized modifications to zone files, or changes that could conflict with established security policies, such as disabling DNSSEC.
DNS Posture Management addresses this challenge by continuously monitoring DNS configurations and detecting deviations from a defined baseline or expected state. When drift is identified, the system generates alerts and provides remediation guidance, enabling teams to quickly address the issue.
For example, if a critical record is modified to point to an incorrect IP address, the platform detects the change and notifies administrators before it impacts users. Automating the detection of DNS drift, organizations can maintain configuration consistency and reduce the risk of misconfigurations.
Continuous compliance
DNS Posture Management helps organizations meet compliance requirements by ensuring their DNS infrastructure is property configured and continuously monitored to secure against cyberthreats.
Many regulations — including NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR — require organizations to protect critical infrastructure, prevent unauthorized access, and maintain audit trails.
By identifying misconfigurations, unauthorized changes, and security gaps, DNS Posture Management helps businesses reduce risk exposure and enforce security policies. Continuous monitoring provides clear visibility into DNS hygiene, change history, and risk assessments.
For industries with stringent regulatory mandates like financial services and healthcare, ensuring proper DNS security helps prevent data breaches, downtime, and DNS hijacking — all of which can lead to noncompliance penalties.
Certificate posture management
Certificate posture management has become essential as organizations increasingly depend on digital certificates to secure communications, authenticate systems, and maintain customer trust.
Without proper visibility and control, expired or misconfigured certificates can trigger unexpected outages, security vulnerabilities, and compliance violations.
DNS Posture Management goes beyond traditional DNS security by seamlessly extending visibility to certificate management across your digital ecosystem. Our integrated approach enables organizations to continuously monitor and assess all digital certificates, preventing security risks from expired, misconfigured, or rogue certificates before they impact operations.
The platform automatically detects weak keys, deprecated algorithms, and unauthorized issuances that could compromise your security posture.
By unifying DNS and certificate visibility in a single solution, security teams gain comprehensive control over these critical but often overlooked infrastructure components, ensuring consistent protection, compliance, and operational resilience without deploying additional tools or increasing management complexity.
Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) monitoring
Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) monitoring addresses the emerging security challenge posed by quantum computing capabilities that could potentially break today’s encryption standards.
As organizations transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, maintaining consistent visibility across your DNS infrastructure becomes critical.
DNS Posture Management helps by continuously scanning and inventorying cryptographic implementations across your entire DNS estate, identifying legacy encryption that may be vulnerable to quantum attacks.
The platform monitors your progress toward PQC adoption, flags noncompliant zones or records using deprecated algorithms, and verifies that newly implemented quantum-resistant protocols are correctly configured.
Providing comprehensive insights into your cryptographic posture, DNS Posture Management enables security teams to prioritize updates strategically, validate compliance with emerging PQC standards, and ensure business continuity as the cryptographic landscape evolves. This proactive approach prevents future security gaps while supporting an effective transition to quantum-safe DNS infrastructure.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
DNSSEC is designed to protect against DNS spoofing and tampering by validating the authenticity of DNS records, but it doesn’t cover DNS misconfigurations, stale records, DNS threats, or accidental exposure of internal services. DNS Posture Management complements DNSSEC security measures by ensuring your DNS configurations follow best practices, improving both security and operational efficiency.
DNS Posture Management helps identify a wide range of DNS threats, including:
- Misconfigured DNS records: Detects incorrect A, CNAME, MX, SRV, TXT, RRSIG, PTR, and CAA, which can lead to routing errors or the unintentional exposure of internal services.
- DNS threats: Identifies misconfigurations that can lead to Active Directory name collisions, DNS reflection, amplification attacks, DNS tunneling, and subdomain takeover vulnerabilities. These misconfigurations can expose internal resources, allow attackers to misuse your DNS for DDoS amplification, or even let them tunnel malicious traffic through your DNS infrastructure, putting your network at risk.
- Tunneling: Flags instances where attackers establish malicious DNS servers and infect a victim’s DNS records with malware, often to retrieve sensitive information. DNS Posture Management proactively monitors for tunneling risks triggered by misconfigured DNS records.
- TTL misconfigurations: Identifies improper TTL settings that may lead to performance issues or delays in propagating DNS updates.
- Weak or missing DNSSEC implementation: Ensures DNSSEC is properly configured to prevent data tampering or hijacking of DNS records.
- Fast Flux: Attackers frequently change the IP addresses of a domain to evade detection and make malicious sites harder to block. DNS Posture Management supports mitigation of Fast Flux attacks by continuously monitoring DNS for rapid changes, detecting abnormal records, and alerting administrators to validate the changes.
DNS Posture Management helps ensure that your DNS configurations align with critical industry standards and regulatory frameworks like SOC 2 and GDPR. It generates comprehensive audit logs and reports, enabling you to demonstrate compliance during audits and actively resolve any vulnerabilities.
DNS Posture Management does not interfere with DNS query performance. It operates passively by analyzing configurations and providing insights, alerts, and recommendations without affecting the speed or availability of your DNS infrastructure.
Yes, DNS Posture Management integrates seamlessly with existing security tools, such as SIEM platforms and cloud management systems, to provide real-time alerts, streamline incident response, and enhance your overall security posture.
Resources
