Here are some of the common challenges that Global Traffic Management can help solve
Deliver Optimal Experiences
Global Traffic Management (GTM) is designed using policy-based load balancing so your users can more reliably get to your websites or any other IP application for the best experience. It’s the only load balancing solution that leverages the scale and speed of the global Akamai Cloud platform to respond to real-time Internet conditions to minimize latency.
Drive consistent performance of apps, APIs, and content
How Global Traffic Management works
Features
- Directs requests to alternate location upon failure at primary site, even across providers.
- Manages load balancing configurations, with feedback and reports from real-time load data.
- Intelligently routes traffic according to geography, server status, and IP header information.
- Leverages the EDNS standard to precisely, dynamically map end users to nearest data centers.
- Enables best outcomes by routing based on real-time communication with data centers.
- Combines failover, policy-based intelligence, and weighted load balancing to allocate traffic.
Global Traffic Management Use Cases
Optimize Performance and Ensure Business Continuity
Optimize Performance and Ensure Business Continuity
Servers that are distant or overutilized create latency and a negative user experience, which can impact your business. Customize how applications and general traffic are managed and distributed, through fine-grained controls and load feedback. Eliminate single points of failure, ensure high availability, and be assured that requests are always routed to the correct data center and edge server for delivery.
Improve Multi-Cloud Delivery
Improve Multi-Cloud Delivery
A multi-cloud strategy can deliver flexibility, availability, performance and even cost benefits but if managed improperly or if it becomes too complex, it can lead to the inverse outcome. With Global Traffic Management, you can monitor your servers at configurable intervals and across multiple data centers to look for specific status codes, response text, and timeouts. It provides you the ability to implement multi-cloud traffic policies from a single service that will reduce latency, enhance availability, improve performance and save costs.
Implement Global Server Load Balancing as Code
Implement Global Server Load Balancing as Code
Seamlessly integrate global server load balancing (GSLB) into your IT ecosystem, for simplicity, customization, standardization, or to automate critical processes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
IP Anycast is a network addressing and routing methodology that allows IP addresses to be announced from multiple points on the Internet. In the context of DNS, IP Anycast describes how a widely distributed network of name servers will have the same IP address and respond to a DNS query made to that address, ensuring that the user always connects to the closest server for performance and availability.
Having the combined security and performance services from Akamai ensures that your domain will always be up and your service will always be up. These powerhouse capabilities keep your business critical services from falling susceptible to attacks on your DNS and will ensure that your users are always mapped to the right service location and the right time, protecting your brand and revenue.
The primary types of load balancing that Global Traffic Management offers are: mapping by geography, CIDRs and ASNs, weighted random load balancing, performance-based load balancing, and performance-based load balancing with load feedback. With performance-based load balancing you can opt to balance traffic based on load objects representing data center utilization. With performance-based load feedback, Global Traffic Management actively monitors data center health and performance, and uses metrics received from the servers in those locations to make load balancing decisions such as routing to the nearest data center with the most utilization available.
Global Traffic Management reports retrieve information from live data feeds throughout the extensive global network of servers to provide real time and historical reporting about traffic served by Akamai. You can configure what information you include in your reports and schedule them for delivery within the Akamai platform.
The Akamai command-line interface (CLI) is a powerful and extensible toolkit that allows you to manage and configure Global Traffic Management directly from the command line. With its simple package-management features, Akamai CLI makes it easy to customize your experience by installing new capabilities to meet your needs.
Global Traffic Management is available via APIs. Full documentation on how to use APIs with Global Traffic Management can be found on the Akamai Learning Portal.
Resources
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