API Acceleration offers many ways for developers to improve API functions, including:
- Scale on demand: Effortlessly scale your endpoints for peaks using preferred capacity on the edge
- High reliability: Drive down API response errors for high CPU traffic by utilizing specialized hardware on the edge
- API response caching: Offload your origin through advanced caching logic for REST and GraphQL APIs
- Authenticate: Authorize requests at the edge using JWT validation
- CI/CD integrations: Seamlessly merge Akamai development with extant DevOps workflows with APIs for everything, as well as Akamai CLI
- Serverless computing: Preconfigured and open computation directly at the edge for rapid delivery
- Early-stage testing: Shift testing to the left so developers can proof their code early on
- Fast purge and metadata activation: For rapid content and configuration changes