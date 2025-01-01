X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

State of the Internet Reports

Our State of the Internet (SOTI) reports summarize attack trends by region — and offer defensive actions — based on continuous research delivered by the Akamai Security Intelligence Group.

What’s new

Browse the latest reports for in-depth cybersecurity insights and emerging trends.

SOTI Ransomware Report 2025

Ransomware Report 2025: Building Resilience Amid a Volatile Threat Landscape

AI-backed ransomware is evolving, with tactics like using DDoS and compliance as extortion tools. Learn to fight back.

Download report
SOTI Defenders' Guide 2025

Defenders’ Guide 2025: Fortify the Future of Your Defense

On the front line? Put tactics field-tested by real security defenders and threat hunters to work protecting your systems.

Download report
State of Apps and API Security

State of Apps and API Security 2025: How AI Is Shifting the Digital Terrain

AI is introducing new vulnerabilities to businesses and new tools for attackers as threats grow, new Akamai research finds.

Download report
Explore all research and reports

Browse and download previously published SOTI reports and assets by topic.

App & API security reports

App & API Security Reports

Attack Trends Shine Light on API Threats: Report

The trends behind recent attacks on financial services — from DDoS and hacktivism to brand abuse and phishing.

Download report
See charts & data

Infographic for Attack Trends Shine Light on API Threats

See a summary of the report’s attack data, regional takeaways, risk alerts, and security best practices.

View infographic

Threats to Modern Application Architectures: Report

Analysis of recent web app and API attacks, including emerging trends in DNS DDoS attacks and trends by industry.

Download report

Infographic for Threats to Modern Application Architectures

See data on the emerging attack vectors for app and API threats, and learn what’s changing

View infographic

Ransomware reports

Ransomware Reports

Ransomware on the Move: Global Report

Learn about the new tactics ransomware actors use to maximize their damage and how to mitigate them.

Download report

Infographic for Ransomware on the Move

See a summary of the report’s victim count, regional attack differences, and how actors maximize extortion.

View infographic

Ransomware on the Move: APJ Snapshot

Read key takeaways from research on ransomware attacks in APJ.

Read report

Ransomware on the Move: EMEA Snapshot

Read key takeaways from research on ransomware attacks in EMEA.

Read report

DDoS reports

DDoS Reports

EMEA’s Rising DDoS Threats: Regional Report

Our research gives you the knowledge you need to better defend against increasing DDoS attacks.

Download report
See charts and data

Industry reports

Industry reports

Attack Trends in Financial Services: Global Report

The trends behind recent attacks on financial services — from DDoS and hacktivism to brand abuse and phishing.

Download report
See charts & data

How Web Scrapers Impact Ecommerce: Global Report

Learn about scraper bots and their effects on ecommerce sites, and how you can protect against negative impacts.

Download report
See charts & data

Healthcare Under the Microscope: Attacks Focus on Applications and APIs

New attack trends include API attacks against payers, DDoS attacks against pharma, and critical challenges for all.

Download report
See charts & data

Year in review

Year in Review

The Year in Review 2024: Today’s Insights, Tomorrow’s Outlook

Our experts weigh in on 2024’s top stories and predictions for 2025, from the Mirai botnet resurgence to the impact of AI.

Read blog post

2023 Year in Review: Global Report

Dig into a review of 2023’s top threat events — with perspectives on what the future holds.

Download report
See charts & data

Don’t miss out on new findings and data from our researchers

Sign up to receive email alerts on SOTI reports, new blog posts from the Akamai Security Intelligence Group, and other events like webcasts and The SIG Download.

Connect with us:

Submission success! You’ve been added to the State of the Internet and Akamai Security Intelligence Group mailing list.

We’ll be in touch with helpful information soon.