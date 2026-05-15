Comply with PCI DSS v4.0
Compliance and auditing tasks can be a massive burden for security teams. Client-Side Protection & Compliance addresses the new client-side security requirements outlined in PCI DSS v4.0, which is scheduled to take effect in March 2025. With one simple tool, you can inventory, justify, and monitor all scripts observed on protected payment pages — with actionable alerts that notify security teams on unauthorized solution tampering and suspicious script behavior in real time.