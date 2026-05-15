Rapid defense against client-side attacks

Malicious or compromised JavaScript resources within the browser allow web skimming, formjacking, and Magecart attacks to steal payment card data, user credential details, or personally identifiable information. The attacker injects malicious code or malware into a website’s sensitive payment pages to extract and harvest personal information.

The data exfiltration that results from these types of attacks not only damages customer trust and brand loyalty, but also subjects organizations to substantial fines.

Client-Side Protection & Compliance’s behavioral detection technology constantly analyzes the behavior of script execution, in real-user sessions, to identify suspicious or outright malicious behavior, and notifies security teams with actionable insights for immediate mitigation.