Boost performance of custom or nonstandard apps

Traditional performance optimization tools are often built around standard protocols like HTTP/S, making it difficult to find solutions that work effectively with nonstandard methods or custom-built applications.

IP Accelerator supports any TCP and UDP port, allowing customers to deliver traffic for a wide range of applications, including custom protocols and legacy apps that may not use standard ports. This offers greater versatility and compatibility with various network topologies and application types. It also helps mitigate customer challenges related to poor network performance, such as user abandonment, and helps to avoid the cost of private network build-outs