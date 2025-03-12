X
IP Accelerator

Deliver non-cacheable applications with high performance, security, and availability

IP Accelerator

Deliver non-cacheable applications with high performance, security, and availability

Make IP-based applications fast — for any user, on any device, anywhere.

Accelerate business growth by improving the performance and security of your non-cacheable applications while avoiding the high capital expenditures associated with private WAN infrastructure.

Deliver IP applications to globally distributed users securely and reliably

Improve application performance

Akamai’s SureRoute for IP (SRIP) network addresses limitations of the public internet to deliver consistently high application availability.

Protect content and users

All web traffic is encapsulated to ensure that all encrypted data remains so throughout the transaction.

Deliver a superior customer experience

IP Accelerator runs on Akamai’s global edge network to enable faster, more reliable connections over longer distances.

How IP Accelerator works

Optimize

Akamai​’s global, distributed network ensures that data travels the fastest and most efficient routes between endpoints.

Track

Improved performance metrics enable users to monitor and control internet traffic, IP applications, and site content.

Accelerate

Highly advanced TCP optimization techniques speed up data transmission and reduce round-trip times.

Safeguard

Security features ensure data remains encrypted and enable blocking of specific IP addresses or regions.

Features

  • Direct IP Accelerator clients to the edge server that can best service requests with real-time dynamic mapping
  • Enable real-time decisions to direct user requests to the best-performing data center
  • Fast IP Blocking (FIPB) helps mitigate attacks against origin servers by filtering traffic from prespecified sources

  • Protect against packet loss by replicating packets and sending them along different network paths
  • Seamlessly manage changes to Akamai server IP addresses with Client Access Control
  • TCP optimization to reuse TCP connections and reduce overhead associated with setup and teardown of connections

  • Rate limiting allows users to control the number of requests made to the server
  • Network optimization features to establish optimum path between Akamai edge server and origin server

IP Accelerator Use Cases

Learn how IP Accelerator improves performance of IP-based applications and securely optimizes data delivery.

Boost app performance

Boost performance of custom or nonstandard apps

Traditional performance optimization tools are often built around standard protocols like HTTP/S, making it difficult to find solutions that work effectively with nonstandard methods or custom-built applications.

IP Accelerator supports any TCP and UDP port, allowing customers to deliver traffic for a wide range of applications, including custom protocols and legacy apps that may not use standard ports. This offers greater versatility and compatibility with various network topologies and application types. It also helps mitigate customer challenges related to poor network performance, such as user abandonment, and helps to avoid the cost of private network build-outs

Optimize IP traffic routes

Optimize and scale virtual desktop infrastructure

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments require a stable and fast network connection to deliver a seamless user experience. Latency or bandwidth constraints can severely impact the responsiveness of virtual desktops, leading to user frustration and reduced productivity.

IP Accelerator optimizes IP traffic routes to minimize network latency, enabling organizations to deliver consistent, high-quality virtual desktop experiences for employees worldwide without the cost and complexity of additional IT build-out.

Superior gaming experience

Deliver a superior online gaming experience

A reliable network connection, without sudden drops or network fluctuations, is essential in delivering a consistent user experience, especially in games with persistent online worlds or sessions. It ensures that data is transferred smoothly, preventing game freezes, lag spikes, or disconnections.

IP Accelerator optimizes the path that data takes across communication networks, minimizing packet loss, ensuring that game state changes, interactions, and updates are transmitted without disruption.

Secure business-critical apps

Enhance performance and security of business-critical applications

Minimizing latency and ensuring reliable delivery are crucial for financial transactions while real-time information flow is essential for efficient supply chain operations.

By accelerating traffic over optimized routes, IP Accelerator reduces the time it takes for data to reach its destination, ensuring time-sensitive operations can be carried out without delays, increasing operational efficiency.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

IP Accelerator reduces latency by routing traffic through the most efficient path in Akamai’s global network. This minimizes network congestion and packet loss, resulting in faster, more reliable connections for your applications, which improves overall performance for end users.

IP Accelerator offers a variety of key benefits to help optimize and secure your traffic:

  • Route optimization: IP Accelerator uses multipath routing for optimized data transmission.
  • TCP and UDP support: Both TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) and UDP (User Datagram Protocol) are supported, allowing flexibility in managing different types of traffic.
  • Allowed ports: Customers have control over which ports can be used, giving more granular control over network access and security.
  • Rate limiting Implement rate limiting to manage traffic flow and prevent server overload, enhancing performance and stability.
  • No caching: There is no content caching, ensuring that dynamic and frequently changing content is served directly and without delay.
  • No SSL termination or decryption: SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) termination and decryption are not handled by IP Accelerator, maintaining end-to-end encryption of your data.
  • IPv6 support: Full support for IPv6 ensures compatibility with the latest internet protocols, preparing your infrastructure for the future.
  • OAC and CAC functionality: Origin Access Control allows users to view and acknowledge changes in the ​Akamai​ server IP addresses published to ​the Akamai Control Center​. Client Access Control provides a mechanism to disclose a list of IP addresses to which end users are authorized to connect when accessing an IP-based application.
  • Visibility and control: IP Accelerator provides network management tools and performance metrics to monitor and control internet traffic, IP applications, and site content.

Yes, IP Accelerator integrates seamlessly with both cloud and hybrid infrastructures. Whether your applications are hosted on a single cloud provider, multiple clouds, or a hybrid environment, IP Accelerator ensures traffic between users and your infrastructure is optimized for performance, security, and reliability.

The exact acceleration depends on network factors such as the distance between the end user and your origin server, internet congestion, and network conditions. However, by leveraging Akamai’s distributed network, you can typically expect:

  • Reduced latency as traffic is routed through the most efficient path
  • Improved consistency by avoiding congested or suboptimal routes
  • Faster response times due to optimized global internet routing

IP Accelerator comes loaded with a strong set of security features, including rate limiting, Fast IP Blocking (FIPB), Client and Origin Access Control, security policies, and no traffic inspection, ensuring the encrypted data stays encrypted throughout.

 

SureRoute for IP (SRIP) is a proprietary overlay network that enhances internet traffic performance and reliability. The SRIP algorithm ensures optimized routing across the public internet by selecting the most efficient and least congested paths between endpoints.

 

It addresses one of the major limitations of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), which determines how traffic is routed across the internet. BGP routing protocols look for the shortest number of hops between endpoints to determine a route. However, it gives no consideration to performance, often sending data through heavily congested routes.

 

To address these limitations, SRIP leverages Akamai ’s global edge network and scale to identify alternate communication paths between the end user and the application server, and continually assesses the performance of these routes to ensure that traffic is sent along the fastest path.

Resources

Getting started with IP Accelerator

Find the answers you need in our product documents, Akamai Community, and more.

Read TechDocs

Akamai IP Accelerator: A Holistic Approach to Security and Performance

Whether defending against attacks or providing reliable access, IP Accelerator ensures security and performance are integrated.

Read blog
A person with black glass is shown with their face lit by the light of a computer screen

Free Trial: IP Accelerator

Your competitive edge starts now.

What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Take IP Accelerator for a free 30-day test run and find out.

