Cloud Wrapper

Reduce costs and enhance origin offload with a private cache footprint

Maximize origin offload and reduce egress costs

Improve origin offload and reduce cloud egress costs with Cloud Wrapper, seamlessly connecting to private and public cloud platforms through Akamai Cloud. Ensure high availability and consistent performance during traffic spikes while maintaining predictable service levels. Integrated with Akamai delivery services, it delivers scalable, high-performance experiences for end users.

Massive offload. More savings. Delighted audiences.

Guard against unexpected origin spikes

Meet high demands for offload with private caching and industry-leading TTL.

Cut high costs of heavy origin traffic

Offload and lower origin traffic to reduce egress fees and origin-related costs.

Deliver consistent service worldwide

Support live, on demand, and downloads with deployment options near your origin.

How Cloud Wrapper works

Shield

Cloud Wrapper acts as a custom caching layer around cloud infrastructures, shielding them by offloading origin requests.

Serve

More requests for content are served from Akamai, ensuring more consistent and high-quality end-user experiences.

Retrieve

Content is securely retrieved from origin as few times as possible, enhancing performance and reducing egress cost.

Manage

Receive a dedicated cache footprint in your desired location, and control caching policies and desired levels of offload.

Features

  • Automatic replication across multiple locations maximizes resiliency, availability, and performance
  • Custom caching helps deliver high origin offload during spiky or high traffic volume
  • Akamai delivery experts are available 24/7, dedicated to helping you achieve your goals
  • Prepares you for high-demand spikes with footprint analysis to help determine your storage needs
  • Identifies the ideal cache location for each user, to ensure optimal delivery and performance
  • Integrates with Akamai delivery and third-party CDNs to streamline workflow

“With the adoption of Cloud Wrapper, our AWS egress costs have been reduced by around 90%, which is a significant achievement.”

— Yuki Terasawa, CISO Office Security Group Infrastructure Team, eBook Initiative Japan Co., Ltd.

Cloud Wrapper Use Cases

Learn ways Cloud Wrapper can help you offload your origin and save on egress costs.

Controlling egress costs

Controlling egress costs

The health and performance origin infrastructure can vary greatly. When an edge server receives an end-user request for content that hasn’t been cached, the result is a cache miss, and the request may be sent to origin. As traffic volumes on the origin infrastructure increase, performance can begin to suffer, which can impact user experiences. Additionally, when the origin resides in a public cloud, high volumes of requests can mean more cloud infrastructure requirements, and egress costs can rise rapidly. 

Cloud Wrapper boosts cache efficiency for massive libraries consisting of both popular and infrequently accessed content. It routes cache misses at the edge to the Cloud Wrapper caching layer, increasing the likelihood that content will be served without a request from origin. To further reduce trips to origin, especially during big user events like live streams and/or high demands for downloads, Cloud Wrapper provides request collapsing. This combines multiple end-user requests when retrieving from origin. The result is fewer, more efficient origin requests.

Protecting the origin from spikes

Protecting the origin from spikes

Maximizing origin offload levels, and consistently maintaining those levels, is imperative. If a flood of requests makes its way directly to origin, the requests could act like a distributed denial-of-service event and cause the origin to fail.

For that reason, Cloud Wrapper includes highly available, consistent-origin spike protection. Designed for high availability, it incorporates built-in redundancy with several independent regions that balance and store content evenly. Each piece of content resides in a minimum of two locations.

The architectural design of Cloud Wrapper also doesn’t rely on any single physical location. If one region goes down, Cloud Wrapper rehashes stored content and spreads it evenly across the available regions. Any time a content request hits an unavailable region, the request goes to at least one backup region before being routed to origin. This spike protection provides added assurance for consistently high offload levels and ensures you’re prepared for the next live-streaming event, game launch, or unplanned increase in end-user requests.

Multi-CDN architectures

Multi-CDN architectures

Managing multi-CDN architectures introduces additional complexities in maintaining high offload numbers due to increased origin requests and infrastructure costs. Whether using single or multiple origins to support your multi-CDN architecture, Cloud Wrapper can help reduce complexity. 

By acting as the central hub for the delivery architecture, Cloud Wrapper maintains shared cacheability, providing predictable offload and cost savings for your origin as your multi-CDN architecture scales. Cloud Wrapper reduces the traffic sent to origin by centrally caching across CDNs, improving cache hits and collapsing requests from multiple CDNs before going forward to origin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Cloud Wrapper stands out by optimizing connectivity between public cloud infrastructures and Akamai Cloud, the massively distributed edge and cloud platform, with unmatched scale and resiliency.

Cloud Wrapper was designed using a “fetch once” process to reach the highest level of origin offload for customers. The architecture uses several techniques that enable content to be retrieved from origin as few times as possible, such as deterministic binding/content server matching and fewer regions that go forward to origin.

Cloud Wrapper prioritizes service reliability through built-in redundancy and fault tolerance mechanism. This means spikes in requests on the origin infrastructures are prevented, and origin health and performance is preserved. 

In some instances, Cloud Wrapper achieves offload rates exceeding 99%. However, the percentage of offload will depend on your content footprint, cache eviction policies, and specific use case.

When you store your consumer-facing content within a centralized public cloud infrastructure that often relies on a limited number of data centers, the content is typically located far away from the end user. When content is requested in large volumes by users, it can be costly to keep retrieving from origin, and delivery performance often suffers. Instead, using a solution that is widely distributed at the edge of the internet where content can be delivered in close proximity to the end user helps deliver superior end-user experiences. It is critical to establish an optimal connection between the cloud origin service and the edge network for the following reasons:

  • The amount of requests served from the edge network needs to be maximized to achieve the best end-user experience

  • Offloading requests from the origin often minimizes data egress costs and any impact on origin performance

Resources

Cloud Wrapper Technical Documentation

Quickly and easily learn how to get started with Cloud Wrapper.

Roku Slashes Compute and Egress Costs with Akamai Cloud Wrapper

Leading streaming platform Roku gained immediate resources and cost savings after implementing Akamai Cloud Wrapper.

Scaling for Peak: Reference Architecture

See how Akamai can help you prepare for a spike in demand and optimize resources and offloading when it hits.

Have questions?

Solving problems is what we live for. Reach out — even if you’re not sure what your next step is. You’ll hear back from an expert today.

