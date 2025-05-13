Controlling egress costs

The health and performance origin infrastructure can vary greatly. When an edge server receives an end-user request for content that hasn’t been cached, the result is a cache miss, and the request may be sent to origin. As traffic volumes on the origin infrastructure increase, performance can begin to suffer, which can impact user experiences. Additionally, when the origin resides in a public cloud, high volumes of requests can mean more cloud infrastructure requirements, and egress costs can rise rapidly.

Cloud Wrapper boosts cache efficiency for massive libraries consisting of both popular and infrequently accessed content. It routes cache misses at the edge to the Cloud Wrapper caching layer, increasing the likelihood that content will be served without a request from origin. To further reduce trips to origin, especially during big user events like live streams and/or high demands for downloads, Cloud Wrapper provides request collapsing. This combines multiple end-user requests when retrieving from origin. The result is fewer, more efficient origin requests.