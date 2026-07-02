Support Contacts

For all other Latin American countries, please email
Global Technical Support, Around the Clock
Connect with our technical support network — via the Akamai Control Center, support portal, phone, or email — and leverage expert troubleshooting to keep your systems optimized and resilient.
For non-urgent issues, access the Support Center for online help resources, or email us.
Need urgent assistance?
Ways to contact us
For assistance in Latin America
Support phone numbers:
For Guardicore Support
Submit support requests via the Akamai Control Center.
Or contact us via phone
Need urgent assistance?
Ways to contact us
For assistance in Latin America
Support phone numbers:
For Guardicore Support
Submit support requests via the Akamai Control Center.
Or contact us via phone
For API Security (formerly Noname Security) Support
Ways to contact us
Additional Resources
Contact the Security Team
For any security-related questions, please contact us at security@akamai.com
If you wish to encrypt your communications, please use the Akamai Security PGP key.
For bug bounty information, please see the Akamai Vulnerability Reporting page.
Akamai Peering Information
Akamai Technologies (AS20940) operates the world's largest CDN. Peering with Akamai allows for faster and more direct delivery of an even more diverse set of content to your end user customers.
You can become an Internet exchanges; Akamai operates with an open peering policy and we generally connect with route servers.
Private peering is available for high-bandwidth peers. Please email (peering@akamai.com) with inquiries. Our PeeringDB entry contains an up-to-date list of facilities where we maintain a presence.
Akamai does not operate a network, therefore you may see different prefixes at each point of interconnection. Different content may not be available in the cluster nearest to your network and thus could be served from elsewhere.
Prolexic (AS32787), now a part of Akamai, is the leading DDoS mitigation service provider. We provide a cloud-based solution to customers worldwide and are present at major internet exchanges.
Peering with Prolexic offers a short path over which to offload DDoS traffic transiting your network as well as improved proximity to customers on our network, many of whom are well-known brands and household names.
Abuse Reports
If after reviewing our FAQ, and working with your Internet and Software vendors, you would like Akamai to investigate the traffic you're seeing, you can initiate an Akamai Investigation. Please complete the form below to report suspected abuse to Akamai.