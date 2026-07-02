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Support Contacts

Global Technical Support, Around the Clock

Connect with our technical support network — via the Akamai Control Center, support portal, phone, or email — and leverage expert troubleshooting to keep your systems optimized and resilient.

For non-urgent issues, access the Support Center for online help resources, or email us.

Need urgent assistance?

Ways to contact us

Support Center on Akamai Community
Call (U.S. Only)
Call internationally
Send us an email
Global Akamai Support Phone Numbers

For assistance in Latin America

Support phone numbers:

Brazil (Toll-free In Country Only)
Brazil
Argentina (Toll-free In Country Only)
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Mexico

For all other Latin American countries, please email

Send us an email

For Guardicore Support

Submit support requests via the Akamai Control Center.

Visit Akamai Control Center
Guardicore Support Plans

Or contact us via phone

United States of America
United Kingdom

Need urgent assistance?

Ways to contact us

Support Center on Akamai Community
Call (U.S. Only)
Call internationally
Send us an email
Global Akamai Support Phone Numbers

For assistance in Latin America

Support phone numbers:

Brazil (Toll-free In Country Only)
Brazil
Argentina (Toll-free In Country Only)
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Mexico

For Guardicore Support

Submit support requests via the Akamai Control Center.

Visit Akamai Control Center
Guardicore Support Plans

Or contact us via phone

United States of America
United Kingdom

For API Security (formerly Noname Security) Support

Ways to contact us

support@nonamesecurity.com
Customer Success Portal
Customer Training
Noname support plans

Additional Resources 

Contact the Security Team

For any security-related questions, please contact us at security@akamai.com

If you wish to encrypt your communications, please use the Akamai Security PGP key.

For bug bounty information, please see the Akamai Vulnerability Reporting page.

Akamai Peering Information

Akamai Technologies (AS20940) operates the world's largest CDN. Peering with Akamai allows for faster and more direct delivery of an even more diverse set of content to your end user customers.

You can become an Internet exchanges; Akamai operates with an open peering policy and we generally connect with route servers.

Private peering is available for high-bandwidth peers. Please email (peering@akamai.com) with inquiries. Our PeeringDB entry contains an up-to-date list of facilities where we maintain a presence.

Akamai does not operate a network, therefore you may see different prefixes at each point of interconnection. Different content may not be available in the cluster nearest to your network and thus could be served from elsewhere.

Prolexic (AS32787), now a part of Akamai, is the leading DDoS mitigation service provider. We provide a cloud-based solution to customers worldwide and are present at major internet exchanges.

Peering with Prolexic offers a short path over which to offload DDoS traffic transiting your network as well as improved proximity to customers on our network, many of whom are well-known brands and household names.

peering@akamai.com

Abuse Reports

If after reviewing our FAQ, and working with your Internet and Software vendors, you would like Akamai to investigate the traffic you're seeing, you can initiate an Akamai Investigation. Please complete the form below to report suspected abuse to Akamai.

Report abuse
abuse@akamai.com

Proactive management and developer tools

Developer Resources

Registered members of the Akamai Developer Network gain access to in-depth information regarding Akamai solutions and technology.

Explore developer resources

Akamai Control Center

The Akamai Control Center provides our customers with a fully automated customer support resource that is available 24 hours a day.

Explore Akamai control center