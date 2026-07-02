Support Contacts

Akamai Technologies (AS20940) operates the world's largest CDN. Peering with Akamai allows for faster and more direct delivery of an even more diverse set of content to your end user customers.

You can become an Internet exchanges; Akamai operates with an open peering policy and we generally connect with route servers.

Private peering is available for high-bandwidth peers. Please email (peering@akamai.com) with inquiries. Our PeeringDB entry contains an up-to-date list of facilities where we maintain a presence.

Akamai does not operate a network, therefore you may see different prefixes at each point of interconnection. Different content may not be available in the cluster nearest to your network and thus could be served from elsewhere.

Prolexic (AS32787), now a part of Akamai, is the leading DDoS mitigation service provider. We provide a cloud-based solution to customers worldwide and are present at major internet exchanges.

Peering with Prolexic offers a short path over which to offload DDoS traffic transiting your network as well as improved proximity to customers on our network, many of whom are well-known brands and household names.