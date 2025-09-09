Zero Trust Network Access

Enterprise Application Access device posture is a key feature for allowing, denying, or limiting user access to applications. It operates alongside authentication authorization and access control rules, and gathers information about the status of the device (e.g., if the device firewall is enabled, if it has the most up-to-date operating system, or if anti-malware is installed). It also gathers external threat signals from Akamai Secure Internet Access, Carbon Black, and CrowdStrike. You can create risk tiers that allow you to deny or limit application features based on the risk profile of the device. Device posture helps to ensure that the devices accessing applications satisfy the necessary security requirements.