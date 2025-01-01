X
Financial Services Solutions

Protect your data, customers, and resources as threats evolve.

Rely on the platform trusted by global financial services institutions

Cyberattacks cost the financial services industry an average of 50% more than all other industries combined. Akamai’s real-time visibility into global threats can help to secure your infrastructure, data, and applications, no matter the device, network, or location in the world.

Benefits for financial services institutions

Manage rapid change

Trust in a platform that can adapt to emerging industry trends to deliver secure, reliable services.

Gain visibility

Cut through complexity with situational awareness and visibility across your infrastructure, applications, and users.

Better serve customers

Achieve greater visibility to fight fraud and emerging cyberthreats while delivering the experiences that today’s customers expect.

Financial Services Regulatory Compliance

Ease compliance

Maintain regulatory compliance with PCI DSS, DORA, and standards like SWIFT and ISO 20022 more easily, using fewer resources.

Protecting {industry} across the industry

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

“Akamai Guardicore is an easy to deploy as well as highly secure monitoring tool"

- Security Manager, Banking organization1

Featured solutions

Secure your applications

Keep your apps and APIs protected, even as increased API usage expands your attack surface.

Products

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Assist with your PCI compliance and protect your website against JavaScript attacks.

Defend your infrastructure

Secure systems with Zero Trust, whether on-prem, cloud, or hybrid, while easing compliance and risk management.

Products

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

Akamai Hunt

Find and remediate the most evasive security risks with a managed threat hunting service.

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.

Protect your customers

Flag suspicious activity, improve customer trust, and protect valuable relationships.

Products

Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

Uphold your reputation

Detect and disrupt fake websites, cyberattacks, data breaches, ransomware, phishing, malware, spoofing, and trademark piracy attempts.

Products

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

1GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS™  is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.