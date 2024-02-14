Security Solutions
Protect the applications that drive your business — every day, every time
Latest Security News
Akamai outperforms other WAAPs: See the data
SecureIQLab tested leading cloud WAAP solutions against more than 1,360 threats. Akamai came away a winner when compared to AWS, Cloudflare, and Microsoft.
Together, we secure the brand experiences you deliver
Using the scale of our global platform and its visibility to threats, we partner with you to prevent, detect, and mitigate cyberthreats, on-premises and in cloud environments, so you can build brand trust and deliver on your vision.
Strengthen your security posture
Innovate faster while lowering security risk, knowing your protection is evolving faster than threats — or your competition.
Free up your security team to focus on business
Focus cybersecurity experts on top workflows, knowing our solutions are your partner for incident response.
Gain insight on emerging threats
Leverage our threat intelligence and remediation to prepare for cyberattacks that may target your business.
Akamai is a Customers’ Choice for the fifth year in a row
“Akamai Over Anything Else." — Senior Director of Technology, Retail Industry
Cybersecurity Products
- Secure Apps and APIs
- Enable Zero Trust
- Stop DDoS and DNS Attacks
- Bot & Abuse Protection
- Get Active 24/7 Support
Secure Apps and APIs
Protect workloads with strong application security
Enable Zero Trust
Prevent the entry or spread of data breaches, malware, and ransomware
Stop DDoS and DNS Attacks
Protect your sites and assets from security threats
Bot & Abuse Protection
Stop account abuse, evasive scraping, and brand impersonation.
Get Active 24/7 Support
Get active support for cyberattacks
Gain insight on the latest attack vectors with Akamai Security Research
Timely threat intelligence, with actionable guidance to help you spotlight security threats and strengthen your posture