Security Solutions

Protect the applications that drive your business — every day, every time

Latest Security News

Blog

How AI Bots Are Rewriting the Rules of Publishing

See how Akamai helps you protect, control, and monetize your content as AI reshapes how people find information.

Blog

AI and LLM Bot Management Has Become a Business-Critical Issue: Do It Right

AI bots, agents, and LLM scrapers all want your content. Here’s how to manage them so that they help, not hinder, your business.

Blog

From VPN to Zero Trust: Why It’s Time to Retire Traditional VPNs

Read how Akamai's Zero Trust approach eliminates VPN vulnerabilities and delivers better performance and user experience while simplifying operations.

Akamai outperforms other WAAPs: See the data

SecureIQLab tested leading cloud WAAP solutions against more than 1,360 threats. Akamai came away a winner when compared to AWS, Cloudflare, and Microsoft.

Together, we secure the brand experiences you deliver

Using the scale of our global platform and its visibility to threats, we partner with you to prevent, detect, and mitigate cyberthreats, on-premises and in cloud environments, so you can build brand trust and deliver on your vision.

Strengthen your security posture

Innovate faster while lowering security risk, knowing your protection is evolving faster than threats — or your competition.

Free up your security team to focus on business

Focus cybersecurity experts on top workflows, knowing our solutions are your partner for incident response.

Gain insight on emerging threats

Leverage our threat intelligence and remediation to prepare for cyberattacks that may target your business.

Akamai is a Customers’ Choice for the fifth year in a row

“Akamai Over Anything Else." — Senior Director of Technology, Retail Industry

Cybersecurity Products

Secure Apps and APIs

Protect workloads with strong application security

Learn about securing apps and APIs

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

Firewall for AI

Protect AI-driven apps with adaptive, multicloud-ready security for LLMs.

View product details

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

View product details

Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Assist with your PCI compliance and protect your website against JavaScript attacks.

View product details

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

View product details

Enable Zero Trust

Prevent the entry or spread of data breaches, malware, and ransomware

Learn about Zero Trust

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

View product details

Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

View product details

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.

View product details

Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

View product details

Akamai Hunt

Find and remediate the most evasive security risks with a managed threat hunting service.

View product details

Stop DDoS and DNS Attacks

Protect your sites and assets from security threats

Learn about DDoS protection

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

Edge DNS

Rely on highly secure DNS for nonstop availability of web apps and APIs.

View product details

DNS Posture Management

Strengthen DNS security with visibility, risk insights, and guided remediation.

View product details

Bot & Abuse Protection

Stop account abuse, evasive scraping, and brand impersonation.

Learn about bot & abuse protection

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

View product details

Brand Protector

Detect and mitigate brand impersonation attacks including phishing and fake websites.

View product details

Content Protector

Discover how to stop scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

View product details

Get Active 24/7 Support

Get active support for cyberattacks

Managed Security Service

Security management, monitoring, and mitigation. One fully managed service.

View product details

Gain insight on the latest attack vectors with Akamai Security Research

Timely threat intelligence, with actionable guidance to help you spotlight security threats and strengthen your posture

Understand threat advisories

Learn how attacks are evolving

Access open source threat management tools

Read our research