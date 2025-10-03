X
Cybersecurity Compliance

Gain visibility across your estate to get more secure — and audit-ready

Regulatory Compliance

Secure your business and reduce regulatory compliance complexity

What you cannot see or control becomes an attack target

Meeting regulatory requirements is nonnegotiable. But the real opportunity lies in making sure compliance efforts also drive greater efficiency, stronger security policy, and elevated data protection across your environment. Read about our detailed approach in “Turn Compliance into a Competitive Advantage with Akamai Security.”

Address compliance challenges by focusing on four security pillars

Gain comprehensive discovery and visibility

Gain complete visibility into your IT environment across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid. Identify, manage, and monitor all your assets. Easily locate sensitive data, enforce security policies, and control access to meet compliance requirements. Eliminate blind spots and strengthen your security posture with confidence.

Prevent lateral movement across networks, applications, and APIs

Reduce lateral movement by segmenting networks, limiting breach and compliance risk. Segregate data and systems, limit malware spread, and enforce least privilege. Use AI-driven asset labeling to enhance security. Continuously monitor API traffic to protect sensitive data while ensuring compliance with regulatory mandates.

Prevent unauthorized access and abuse

Secure access and monitor user behaviors to minimize compliance assurance cycles and compliance risk. Implement granular access control, Zero Trust, and authentication controls that limit data access to only authorized users and processes.

Protect sensitive data and account information

Implement security measures that keep data safe from vulnerabilities. Guard against loss, leakage, abuse, and fraud to ensure compliance and efficient use of time and resources. Proactively and automatically secure and monitor network traffic, apps, and APIs to protect against OWASP Top 10 security threats.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

“Using Akamai Client-Side Protection and Compliance product has enabled us to stay compliant and meet the PCI DSS 4.0 requirements for inventorying and monitoring scripts.”

Solution Engineer, Cybersecurity, Insurance1

Forrester

Lessons Learned from the World’s Biggest Data Breaches

Forrester surveys the biggest breaches and fines levied in 2024 and offers six lessons for protecting your organization.

Address a range of compliance demands with one solution set

Akamai’s cybersecurity solutions can help meet recurring compliance requirements, whether you’re addressing HIPAA, FISMA, DORA, NIS2, PCI DSS, or others.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

See — and set policy for — devices and systems communicating across your network and prove in-scope assets are secure.

Solutions that help secure applications and ensure compliance

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Assist with your PCI compliance and protect your website against JavaScript attacks.

Customer stories

Victorinox sharpened security globally by segmenting its network 

The famous knife maker gained control in its networks and strengthened its posture using Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Netskope helped thousands of customers address API vulnerabilities

Learn how our partner Netskope used Akamai API Security to help its customers protect sensitive customer data and stay compliant.

Multinational bank simplified compliance with microsegmentation

Facing regulations in three regions, this large EU-based bank reduced compliance complexity with microsegmentation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cybersecurity compliance is the process of adhering to laws, regulations, and standards that govern how organizations must protect digital systems, networks, and data. It often involves implementing security controls, conducting risk assessments, and maintaining an incident response plan.

Requirements vary by industry and may cover specific data types like protected health information (PHI) or apply to sectors under regulations such as HIPAA, FISMA, or PCI DSS. Compliance helps reduce exposure to cyberthreats and avoid penalties for noncompliance.

Cybersecurity compliance requirements vary by region and industry, but several key standards are widely recognized. In the U.S., regulations like HIPAA and FISMA set strict rules for protecting health and federal data.

In the EU, DORA and GDPR govern financial services and personal data privacy. Other global standards such as PCI DSS, ISO 27001, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), SOC 2, and SOX also play critical roles in shaping security compliance frameworks.

A cybersecurity risk assessment is a critical component of your enterprise risk management. Cybersecurity risk assessments help organizations identify vulnerabilities across systems, networks, and applications.

It provides the foundation for implementing appropriate security controls, reducing exposure to cyberthreats, and supporting compliance with regulations like HIPAA, FISMA, and PCI DSS.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is a U.S. government agency responsible for generating cybersecurity guidelines and standards to protect sensitive data and information systems.

Frameworks like NIST SP 800-53 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) help organizations manage risk through security controls, incident response planning, and continuous monitoring. NIST compliance is often required under federal regulations like FISMA, and supports broader efforts to protect against cyberattacks and ensure the security of sensitive data.

Regulations like HIPAA in the U.S. require that providers protect health information by ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

This includes maintaining access controls, incident response plans, and risk management procedures to safeguard PHI from breaches or unauthorized use.

Noncompliance with cybersecurity requirements such as the U.S. Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) can lead to significant risks, including data breaches, regulatory penalties, financial penalties, and loss of public trust.

Without proper risk assessment, security controls, and an incident response plan, organizations are more vulnerable to cyberthreats. For providers handling PHI or federal systems, noncompliance can also disrupt operations and result in the revocation of contracts or certifications.

Regulatory compliance resources

PCI DSS v4.0 Compliance with Akamai

Get clear answers on how our solutions address specific certification requirements and reduce the scope of a PCI audit.

Digital Operational Resilience Act Compliance with Akamai

Learn the five pillars of DORA’s approach and how Akamai can help you address and maintain compliance.

Gain network visibility and get audit-ready with Akamai

Compare Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs. traditional segmentation to provide visibility, coverage, policy building & more.

Have questions?

Solving problems is what we live for. Reach out — even if you’re not sure what your next step is. You’ll hear back from an expert today.

Thank you for your request.

An Akamai expert will reach out soon.

