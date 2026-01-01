Prolexic DDoS Protection for Cloud, Hybrid, and On‑Prem

Stop DDoS attacks at any scale with always-on or on-demand protection, backed by a global SOCC and zero-second mitigation SLAs. Deploy in the cloud, on premises (powered by Corero), or as a hybrid — and extend protection with a network cloud firewall at the edge.

Read the Prolexic product brief

Why Prolexic

How Prolexic Works

What’s New

Prolexic over Akamai Direct Connect

Prolexic Network Cloud Firewall

Core Features

Deployment and Technical Requirements

DDoS Protection Use Cases

Complementary Akamai Protections

For deeper background on common vectors Prolexic and Akamai mitigate: - DNS DDoS and amplification attacks, including NXDOMAIN/PRSD and reflection. What is a DNS DDoS attack? - UDP floods against random ports and fragile stacks. What is a UDP flood attack? - ICMP floods that overwhelm devices and links. What is an ICMP flood attack? - SSDP/UPnP reflection on exposed devices. What is an SSDP DDoS attack? - Application-layer DDoS and bot-driven abuse. What is an application-layer DDoS attack?

Key Defenses for Enterprise Networks

Reference Architecture (Layered Defense)

Incident Response Playbook (Condensed)

RFP Criteria and KPIs

Comparing Options: What to Consider

When evaluating Akamai alongside alternatives such as Cloudflare, F5 Networks, and Imperva, focus on: - Global scrubbing capacity and distribution, and whether mitigation occurs closest to the attack source - Always-on vs on-demand models, private interconnect options, and hybrid/on‑prem flexibility - Application-layer protection depth (WAF, API discovery/inspection, bot mitigation) - DNS authoritative resilience and anycast scale - Operational maturity (SLA terms, SOCC expertise, proactive controls, runbooks) - Integration breadth (BGP/GRE, APIs, SIEM/SOAR) and fit with existing network and cloud topologies

FAQs

What Customers Say

Organizations across industries rely on Akamai to keep critical services available: - Intuit keeps TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint available and secure year-round. Read the Intuit story - Smilegate West blocks DDoS to preserve game experience for thousands of players. Read the Smilegate West story - Finastra protects open finance apps and APIs. Read the Finastra story

For additional perspective on bot blocking and app-layer defenses, see how customers use Akamai’s bot mitigation and WAF capabilities within App & API Protector.

Resources

Engage Akamai

Want a tailored view of your threat landscape? Book a custom DDoS threat briefing with an Akamai expert to review: - Industry-specific threats and attack trends - Akamai’s DDoS insights from 225+ security researchers - Mitigation strategies mapped to your environment and SLOs

Looking for broader security coverage? Explore Akamai services across cloud computing, security (including Zero Trust, segmentation, bot and abuse protection), and content delivery on the world’s most distributed platform. See all products