Increase Control and Reduce Costs

You can get more control over your site/applications that use Akamai solutions by using the many cloudets available. App Load Balancer allows you to achieve high levels of availability and efficiently scale your cloud and physical infrastructure while customizing routing rules and control session behavior for your web application traffic; Request Control enables you to offload unqualified traffic from your origin and provide conditional visitor access by controlling which requests your site responds to at the edge; and Phased Release is designed to help facilitate the rollout of code changes to production with fast rollback capabilities.