Akamai global infrastructure and services

Akamai runs one of the world’s most distributed cloud platforms and edge networks so you can build, secure, and deliver modern applications and AI experiences within milliseconds of your users. The platform spans thousands of locations across hundreds of cities and countries, combining full‑stack cloud computing, market‑leading security, and a global CDN

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The cloud continuum: core, distributed, edge

What Akamai offers

Akamai brings together cloud computing, security, and content delivery on a single, globally distributed platform.

Cloud computing services

Security services

Content delivery and edge applications

What organizations use Akamai for

AI and GPUs at the edge

Akamai Inference Cloud turns trained models into real‑time intelligence delivered near users. The platform offers GPU‑accelerated compute designed for distributed AI inference and real‑time workloads, with predictable performance and low egress fees.

Available now: Access NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs optimized for distributed inference. Request GPU access and review GPU instances.

Proof points and research

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