Akamai global infrastructure and services

Akamai runs one of the world’s most distributed cloud platforms and edge networks so you can build, secure, and deliver modern applications and AI experiences within milliseconds of your users. The platform spans thousands of locations across hundreds of cities and countries, combining full‑stack cloud computing, market‑leading security, and a global CDN

See region availability or run a speed test to gauge proximity and performance.

The cloud continuum: core, distributed, edge

Core sites: Full‑stack cloud regions for scale with compute, storage, networking, Kubernetes, databases, and GPUs.

Distributed sites: Lightweight compute in hard‑to‑reach locations to extend coverage and reduce latency.

Edge sites: The world’s largest edge platform and CDN to deliver and execute logic as close as possible to users and devices.

What Akamai offers

Akamai brings together cloud computing, security, and content delivery on a single, globally distributed platform.

Cloud computing services

Security services

Content delivery and edge applications

CDN and acceleration for apps, APIs, and media. Explore CDN and delivery.

Edge applications and logic with EdgeWorkers and EdgeKV to personalize and optimize at the edge. See EdgeWorkers.

What organizations use Akamai for

Low‑latency AI inference and agentic AI that run closer to users for faster responses.

Real‑time digital experiences, SaaS, and API‑first applications that benefit from reduced latency and global scale.

Media streaming and downloads with consistent quality worldwide.

Enterprise security at scale, including DDoS mitigation, WAAP, bot defense, and Zero Trust access.

Running cloud native apps across regions and edges without lock‑in, integrated with existing clouds.

AI and GPUs at the edge

Akamai Inference Cloud turns trained models into real‑time intelligence delivered near users. The platform offers GPU‑accelerated compute designed for distributed AI inference and real‑time workloads, with predictable performance and low egress fees.

Available now: Access NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs optimized for distributed inference. Request GPU access and review GPU instances.

Proof points and research

A 2024 Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Akamai found that 76% of decision‑makers view distributed cloud as important or critical to top goals; 60% rank seizing AI opportunities as a top priority; and 48% cite centralized‑cloud latency and performance limits. Download the study.

Akamai was selected as a strategic cloud provider by one of the world’s largest technology companies under a multi‑year agreement committing over $100M to Akamai’s cloud infrastructure. Read the press release.

IDC highlights Akamai’s evolution from CDN to distributed cloud and cybersecurity leader. Read the IDC report.

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