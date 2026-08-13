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Public Sector Solutions

Public Sector Solutions

Secure missions, modernize assets, and optimize user experience.

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Power and protect government online

Everything the public sector does online is mission critical, whether it’s national security or securing a database. Akamai has proven solutions for federal civilian; defense and intelligence; or state, local, and education needs. We back them up with public sector experts and 24/7/365 support.

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Robust solutions that optimize public sector outcomes

Secure operations from core to edge

Protect your people, secure your data, and thwart attacks everywhere your agency operates online.

Optimize access and compliance management

Grant users access only where and when it is needed to help maintain integrity and meet regulatory requirements.

Locate applications close to users

Our massively distributed cloud and edge network improves experience because your apps are closer to your end users.

Federal Civilian

Agency modernization and digitization helps keep data and applications secure while delivering better user experiences.

Customer Story

U.S. Federal Agency

See how Akamai helped this agency migrate to the cloud and kept data and surveys secure while ensuring accessibility.

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Data Sheet

Securing Federal Networks in a Heightened Threat Environment

Learn how Zero Trust architecture protects from threat actors and assists in maintaining compliance.

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Webinar

Powering and Securing Federal Agencies Online

Learn how to support remote employees and meet citizen needs while securing data from ransomware and other threats.

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Department of Defense

Ensure your mission-critical capabilities are enabled everywhere those missions take place. Akamai’s global platform puts your capabilities closer to where operators are, while securing them from cyberthreats. Our experts help you modernize and harden key assets.

Learn more about Akamai for Defense and Intelligence
Customer Story

SAP National Security Services

See how SAP NS2 partnered with Akamai to consolidate resources in the cloud so they were both secure and accessible.

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Video

DoD Cloud Exchange: A Recipe for Zero Trust

Take a deeper dive into FedRAMP and how building the right cloud security architecture is a journey, not a goal.

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Solution Brief

Akamai Enterprise and Tactical ICAM Services

Learn how we enable SSO and MFA for BYOD and GFE with unphishable, FIDO2, federated identity, and TOTP legacy support.

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State, Local, and Education

No matter how many people your agency or jurisdiction serves, applications and data must be accessible, available, secure, and responsive. Akamai’s cloud-based solutions put services closer to citizens and farther away from attackers, and allow your agency to scale in response to growing need, whether that happens instantaneously or over time.

Customer Story

City of Los Angeles

One firewall, 40+ departments, and a 1,000% increase in traffic — see how Akamai helped L.A. implement security that scaled.

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Research Report

2026 API Security Impact Study

API incidents surged to a four-year high and visibility plummeted as AI acceleration put organizations around the globe at higher risk for API attacks.

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Mission Brief

The Increasing Number of Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks are an increasing threat. Learn strategies for reducing risk from Akamai and government experts.

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Customer Stories

GIA
Customer Story

Gemological Institute of America

Gemological Institute of America confidently shares its wealth of resources with global markets by using Akamai’s solutions.

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Customer Story

Department of Defense

The Pentagon assessed security measures across multiple websites during a vulnerability test with the help of Akamai’s bug bounty program.

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DOTComm
Customer Story

Douglas Omaha Technology Commission

DOTComm eliminates false positives and hundreds of hours managing SSL certificates with Akamai Web Application Protector.

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Featured solutions

Defend & Protect Critical Agency Assets

Akamai solutions keep public data and applications close and cyberthreats farther away.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

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Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

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Modernize & Segment Agency Environments

Increase efficiency with cloud-based solutions that improve accessibility and availability.

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Read solution brief

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

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Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

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Enable & Secure Mission-Critical Capabilities

Protect assets both at the core and on the edge, wherever operations take place.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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GovShield PDNS

Quick, easy, carrier-grade, protective Domain Name System to help proactively identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks like malware, ransomware, phishing, and DNS data exfiltration.

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Protect & Personalize User Experiences

Build, deploy, and secure your applications on a massively distributed cloud and edge platform.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

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EdgeKV

Distributed key-value store that supports data-driven EdgeWorkers applications.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services.

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Modernize & Build-out Zero Trust Architectures

Akamai solutions keep public data and applications close and cyberthreats farther away.

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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

View product details

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

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Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

View product details

Additional resources

Can DDoS Attacks Be Stopped in Zero Seconds?
Infographic

Can DDoS Attacks Be Stopped in Zero Seconds?

How quickly does your security vendor respond? When you’re under attack, you need to know exactly when their clock starts.

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Zero Trust: Not As Scary As It Sounds
Blog

Zero Trust: Not As Scary As It Sounds

Zero Trust grants access only when and where it is allowed, helping protect servers and assets from attacks.

Learn more

Need to know more?

The public sector faces many challenges online and in the cloud, and Akamai can help you meet them. Whether you’re ready for specific solutions or just have some questions you want answered, we’re happy to talk with you.

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