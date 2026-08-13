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The public sector faces many challenges online and in the cloud, and Akamai can help you meet them. Whether you’re ready for specific solutions or just have some questions you want answered, we’re happy to talk with you.
Secure missions, modernize assets, and optimize user experience.
Everything the public sector does online is mission critical, whether it’s national security or securing a database. Akamai has proven solutions for federal civilian; defense and intelligence; or state, local, and education needs. We back them up with public sector experts and 24/7/365 support.
Agency modernization and digitization helps keep data and applications secure while delivering better user experiences.
Ensure your mission-critical capabilities are enabled everywhere those missions take place. Akamai’s global platform puts your capabilities closer to where operators are, while securing them from cyberthreats. Our experts help you modernize and harden key assets.
No matter how many people your agency or jurisdiction serves, applications and data must be accessible, available, secure, and responsive. Akamai’s cloud-based solutions put services closer to citizens and farther away from attackers, and allow your agency to scale in response to growing need, whether that happens instantaneously or over time.
The public sector faces many challenges online and in the cloud, and Akamai can help you meet them. Whether you’re ready for specific solutions or just have some questions you want answered, we’re happy to talk with you.