Why Akamai: Build, secure, and scale modern and AI-driven applications
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Teams use Akamai to run low-latency AI inference, deploy cloud-native apps globally, secure apps and APIs, and deliver flawless digital experiences — all on one of the world’s most distributed platforms.
What Akamai is used for
Running agentic and real-time AI inference closer to users with GPU acceleration
Building cloud-native services and APIs with Kubernetes, serverless, and managed databases
Protecting applications and networks with integrated web, API, bot, and zero trust security
Delivering media and web experiences at scale with performance and reliability by default
Observability and testing with production-grade logs, real user monitoring, and load testing
Global enterprises — including one of the world’s largest technology companies with a multi-year commitment exceeding $100M — rely on Akamai for scale, performance, and security. Read the announcement in our strategic cloud provider press release.
Cloud computing services at a glance
Build on a full public cloud with compute, storage, networking, Kubernetes, serverless, and AI — delivered on a globally distributed architecture