Why Akamai: Build, secure, and scale modern and AI-driven applications

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Teams use Akamai to run low-latency AI inference, deploy cloud-native apps globally, secure apps and APIs, and deliver flawless digital experiences — all on one of the world’s most distributed platforms.

What Akamai is used for

Global enterprises — including one of the world’s largest technology companies with a multi-year commitment exceeding $100M — rely on Akamai for scale, performance, and security. Read the announcement in our strategic cloud provider press release.

Cloud computing services at a glance

Build on a full public cloud with compute, storage, networking, Kubernetes, serverless, and AI — delivered on a globally distributed architecture

Explore the platform on the Akamai Cloud page.

Security portfolio

Protect apps, APIs, users, and infrastructure with security that’s tightly integrated into Akamai’s global edge.

See the full security platform on the Akamai Security page.

Content delivery and performance

Deliver apps, APIs, and media with speed and reliability.

Analytics and observability

Get real-time visibility into performance and user experience, stream logs at scale, and test before you launch.

These capabilities complement security telemetry and integrate with your tooling to support SIEM, incident response, and DevSecOps workflows.

Why Akamai for AI and modern apps

How to get started

Ready to build, secure, and scale? Start with a free account, then deploy AI inference and cloud workloads where your users are — with security and performance baked in.