CloudTest On-Demand is a load-testing software as a service, managed by Akamai and supported by our world-class performance engineers who have vast experience in large-scale production testing. This service enables organizations with limited time and limited resources (software, equipment, people, or expertise) to execute global load and performance tests. Our load experts will also provide guidance around scope of user journeys and test scenarios, conduct collaborative testing sessions, and deliver comprehensive reports.

CloudTest is a licensed tool that allows you to conduct realistic tests from the cloud, including testing all devices and browsers, distributing traffic realistically around the world, and performing real-time in-memory analytics. You can create tests quickly with no coding required.



