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EdgeWorkers

Create functions at the edge on the most distributed serverless platform

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Deliver exceptional customer experience at the edge

EdgeWorkers is a serverless, function as a service (FaaS), compute solution that allows you to execute your own JavaScript at the edge and create customized, exceptional user experiences. By using the V8 JavaScript engine that has been deployed in thousands of global points of presence across the Akamai platform, your developers can execute low-latency, hyperlocal, lightweight workloads.

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Accelerate your apps. Scale on demand. Just bring code.

Provide faster services and applications

Write and deploy custom code at the edge: no infrastructure headaches or new languages.

Create more personalized digital experiences

Dynamically route traffic, personalize responses, and more — all at the edge with your code.

Scale with greater reliability and security

Easily scale code with the high capacity, reliability, and security of Akamai’s platform.

How EdgeWorkers works

Explore

Sample use cases to spark ideas are available via a public GitHub repository.

Set Up

V8 JavaScript engines are used for code execution runtime, ensuring a highly scalable, very low-latency environment.

Code

JavaScript code for execution at the edge can be written using either your IDE of choice or the one provided.

Manage

An array of tools are available for testing, debugging, and complete visibility into performance.

Features

  • World’s largest edge platform for serverless compute offers close proximity to end users

  • Scale infrastructure, even through continued growth or massive traffic spikes

  • Access data locally with Akamai EdgeKV — read data at the edge at cache speed

  • Use one serverless compute platform across your entire hybrid or multicloud environment

  • Execute code on any edge server on demand, with an extremely fast cold-start time with V8 isolates

  • Pay for only what you use without having to provision resources for peak and scale

Customer Stories

“EdgeWorkers managed to improve our API performance by six times.”

Yuichi Kato, IT Strategy Promotion Dept., Management Promotion Div., Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Read customer story
EdgeWorkers use cases

Here are a few common business cases that EdgeWorkers can help solve.

Build new user experiences

Build new user experiences

Drive greater engagement by identifying different users and offering personalized and tailored content, experimenting in real time with A/B testing to identify user preferences without sacrificing performance, or customizing video manifests to enable better personalization, content security, and ad insertion.

Optimize content delivery

Optimize content delivery

Route traffic to different origins based on request characteristics or as part of a data center or app migration, or create a simulated live, linear channel lineup using video-on-demand clips or existing playlists.

Simplify internal processes

Simplify internal processes

Rapidly deploy third-party code at scale without requiring intensive application changes or development time and resources; authenticate, authorize, and rate limit API traffic at the edge to scale your API management infrastructure; or implement a CDN token manager that generates and applies tokens for each customer’s CDN.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Serverless computing is a zero-management computing environment. It allows developers to deploy and execute event-driven logic and contextual data without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. Serverless environments typically exist within centralized or edge clouds as managed services. Serverless computing:

  • Shifts operational responsibilities to the cloud or edge vendor, eliminating infrastructure maintenance tasks
  • Autoscales natively to avoid building out capacity in advance
  • Frees developers to focus on building and running applications and services without thinking about servers

FaaS is a serverless method to execute small elements of code at the sdge. It enables developers to write and deploy code quickly to control event-driven compute processes for the optimization of the business or user experience.

EdgeWorkers supports ES2015 (ECMAScript 2015)–compliant JavaScript. Typescript is also supported as a pre-compiled option via bindings to our EdgeWorkers JavaScript specification.

EdgeWorkers uses Google's V8 engine for its code execution runtime. It is high-performing and is constantly evolving and improving.

Yes. Check out our public GitHub repository that outlines several example use cases for EdgeWorkers. Additionally, there is a live demo site that allows you to click on each use case to review how the code works.

EdgeWorkers offer a 30-day free trial for deploying code on the world’s most distributed low-latency edge computing platform. You won’t be charged during the free trial period.

Resources

Think Global, Compute Local — 5 Edge Computing Use Cases

Learn how Akamai enables you to bring your application out to the edge, deploying code on the world’s most distributed low-latency edge computing platform.

Read ebook

Edge Compute: New Capabilities for Developers, IT, and the Business

Edge compute means new capabilities for developers, IT, and businesses — find out how companies are using it, and more.

Read solution brief

Akamai EdgeWorkers GitHub repository

Access practical examples that can be used as a starting point for EdgeWorkers.

Visit GitHub
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Free Trial: EdgeWorkers

Your competitive edge starts now. What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Take EdgeWorkers for a free 30-day test run and find out. Terms and restrictions apply.

Set up your 30-day free trial:

  1. Submit form
  2. Confirm your email
  3. Pass Akamai’s validation and vetting process
  4. Receive login instructions
  5. Log in and set up your instance of EdgeWorkers

Terms and restrictions apply.