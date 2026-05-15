Drive greater engagement by identifying different users and offering personalized and tailored content, experimenting in real time with A/B testing to identify user preferences without sacrificing performance, or customizing video manifests to enable better personalization, content security, and ad insertion.
Deliver exceptional customer experience at the edge
EdgeWorkers is a serverless, function as a service (FaaS), compute solution that allows you to execute your own JavaScript at the edge and create customized, exceptional user experiences. By using the V8 JavaScript engine that has been deployed in thousands of global points of presence across the Akamai platform, your developers can execute low-latency, hyperlocal, lightweight workloads.
Accelerate your apps. Scale on demand. Just bring code.
How EdgeWorkers works
Features
World’s largest edge platform for serverless compute offers close proximity to end users
Scale infrastructure, even through continued growth or massive traffic spikes
Access data locally with Akamai EdgeKV — read data at the edge at cache speed
Use one serverless compute platform across your entire hybrid or multicloud environment
Execute code on any edge server on demand, with an extremely fast cold-start time with V8 isolates
Pay for only what you use without having to provision resources for peak and scale
Customer Stories
Here are a few common business cases that EdgeWorkers can help solve.
Build new user experiences
Build new user experiences
Optimize content delivery
Optimize content delivery
Route traffic to different origins based on request characteristics or as part of a data center or app migration, or create a simulated live, linear channel lineup using video-on-demand clips or existing playlists.
Simplify internal processes
Simplify internal processes
Rapidly deploy third-party code at scale without requiring intensive application changes or development time and resources; authenticate, authorize, and rate limit API traffic at the edge to scale your API management infrastructure; or implement a CDN token manager that generates and applies tokens for each customer’s CDN.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Serverless computing is a zero-management computing environment. It allows developers to deploy and execute event-driven logic and contextual data without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. Serverless environments typically exist within centralized or edge clouds as managed services. Serverless computing:
- Shifts operational responsibilities to the cloud or edge vendor, eliminating infrastructure maintenance tasks
- Autoscales natively to avoid building out capacity in advance
- Frees developers to focus on building and running applications and services without thinking about servers
FaaS is a serverless method to execute small elements of code at the sdge. It enables developers to write and deploy code quickly to control event-driven compute processes for the optimization of the business or user experience.
EdgeWorkers supports ES2015 (ECMAScript 2015)–compliant JavaScript. Typescript is also supported as a pre-compiled option via bindings to our EdgeWorkers JavaScript specification.
EdgeWorkers uses Google's V8 engine for its code execution runtime. It is high-performing and is constantly evolving and improving.
Yes. Check out our public GitHub repository that outlines several example use cases for EdgeWorkers. Additionally, there is a live demo site that allows you to click on each use case to review how the code works.
EdgeWorkers offer a 30-day free trial for deploying code on the world’s most distributed low-latency edge computing platform. You won’t be charged during the free trial period.
Resources
Free Trial: EdgeWorkers
Your competitive edge starts now. What difference can the world’s largest edge platform make for you? Take EdgeWorkers for a free 30-day test run and find out. Terms and restrictions apply.
Set up your 30-day free trial:
- Submit form
- Confirm your email
- Pass Akamai’s validation and vetting process
- Receive login instructions
- Log in and set up your instance of EdgeWorkers
Terms and restrictions apply.